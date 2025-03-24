Xabi Alonso Bows Out and Florentino Pérez Prepares a Historic Return: 'He's the Best'

The current situation of the Real Madrid is a mix of good feelings and persistent doubts. In terms of results, the team continues to compete at the highest level, with the club fighting at the top of LaLiga and maintaining a solid presence in the Champions League. However, despite the good results, Florentino Pérez's doubts about the team remain a constant.

The figure of Carlo Ancelotti, who has been in charge for several seasons, is increasingly criticized. In fact, everything points to the possibility that we could be witnessing the last months of the Italian coach on Santiago Bernabéu bench. Ancelotti has a contract until 2026, but in the world of soccer, contractual terms often depend on sporting achievements.

| Canva Pro

If Real Madrid doesn't win any major titles, such as the Champions League or LaLiga, it is most likely that Florentino Pérez will decide to end his tenure. Although Carlo Ancelotti has left a significant mark on the club, the results are what will truly determine his stay at Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso, the Favorite

In this context, the candidate who has been most mentioned as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement is Xabi Alonso. The Bayer Leverkusen coach has shown that he has the necessary qualities to take on the challenge of managing Real Madrid. His play style, based on ball control, possession, and creating plays from the midfield, has been very well received in the noble area of the Bernabéu.

However, in recent hours, the signing of Xabi Alonso has taken an unexpected turn. News has leaked from Germany that the former Real Madrid player will stay at Leverkusen for another season. It has even been reported that he is looking for a new house, which would confirm his decision to remain at Leverkusen for another year.

Xabi Alonso Says NO and Florentino Pérez Reacts

Faced with Xabi Alonso's refusal, Florentino Pérez has been forced to seek alternatives and has resorted to an emergency solution: bringing back Zidane. The Frenchman's name has always been on the minds of fans and the president. Zidane, a living legend of Real Madrid, left an indelible mark during his tenure as coach, achieving several titles that established him as the best.

Currently, Zidane is without a team, making him a very attractive option for Real Madrid, especially if Carlo Ancelotti's results do not join. Zidane's return to the Bernabéu seems closer than ever, and Florentino Pérez is determined to have the Frenchman manage the club again. However, everything will depend on what Carlo Ancelotti achieves this season: if he doesn't achieve the desired titles, he will likely have to leave, opening the doors to the French legend.

With the situation still to be defined, the future of Real Madrid's bench seems to be in constant change. The return of Zidane is becoming increasingly possible.