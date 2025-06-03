Jules Koundé discovers the truth and says goodbye: Barça didn't want to stop it

Jules Koundé is, without a doubt, the best right-back in the world right now. Although players like Achraf Hakimi or Jeremie Frimpong are competing for that honor, the statistics speak for themselves. Koundé has played more than 4,400 minutes (4,400) this season until his injury in the final stretch, being the most used player by Hansi Flick.

His impact at Barça has been crucial for the team's defensive solidity. The Frenchman's performance has turned the right flank into a fortress that's hard to overcome. In addition, his connection with Lamine Yamal promises continuity and success in the future.

| Europa Press

The lack of a reliable substitute puts Barça on alert

Jules Koundé is the best, but he can't play every minute and here's where the problem arises:he doesn't have a quality replacement. Héctor Fort, his natural substitute, raises many doubts about his ability to keep the level the Frenchman offers. This shortcoming has been considered a significant risk by the club's sporting management.

In this situation, Barça have seriously considered bringing in another top-level right-back. For months, they've explored options like Jeremie Frimpong or Andrei Ratiu, but in the end Flick has chosen a different path. His choice will be Eric García, who has proven to be a perfect wildcard for any unforeseen event.

| Europa Press

That said, as we've mentioned, for months Jeremie Frimpong was the ideal candidate to accompany Jules Koundé. The Dutchman fits perfectly the profile sought to strengthen the squad. However, in the end his destination has been elsewhere.

Liverpool get Jules Koundé's substitute

Liverpool have completed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong. After Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure to Real Madrid, the "reds" have invested 35 million euros to secure the services of the Dutch right-back. A move prompted by Barça's refusal to strengthen the right flank.

Without Jeremie Frimpong's presence, Koundé will remain untouchable in the right-back position and Eric García will be his substitute when he needs to rest. This situation confirms that the Catalan club didn't want to stop Frimpong's move to Liverpool.

Because of all this, Jules Koundé will continue to dominate the right flank next season. Héctor Fort will go out on loan and Eric García will get many more minutes. Meanwhile, Jeremie Frimpong will try to show Flick that he was wrong not to go for his signing.