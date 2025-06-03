Barça make official the bomb news affecting Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín

Barça's left side of the defense is covered by Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín, at least for now. Balde is the undisputed starter and one of the best left-backs in the world. His speed and ability to join the attack have made him a key player in the culé line-up.

At just 21 years old, Balde has a market value close to €60 million, a figure that reflects how important he is for Barça and for their future. Meanwhile, Gerard Martín has been the surprise of this season. He started with many doubts, but he has shown that he can compete at the highest level.

| Europa Press

Gerard Martín delivers, but Barça think about the future

Although Gerard Martín is far from Alejandro Balde's level, he has delivered with high marks in his appearances. His ability to adapt has been key to keeping the left side strong when Balde hasn't been available. However, the club seems to have other plans for next season.

Deco recently stated that Barça wouldn't look for full-backs in the market, but this statement wasn't entirely true. The young Jofre Torrents, a left-sided wing-back from La Masia, is on the list of candidates to be promoted to the first team. His progress has caught the coaching staff's attention.

Jofre Torrents, the new gem of La Masia

According to sources close to the culé environment, Hansi Flick plans to give Jofre Torrents an opportunity during preseason. The goal is to evaluate him firsthand and see if his performance matches the level required in the first team. Preseason will be key for his immediate future.

Jofre Torrents - The Future of Barcelona - 2025ᴴᴰ

Jofre Torrents stands out for his solid performance and his imposing physique for the left-back position. His speed and stamina are aspects that convince the coaching staff. If he keeps his performance, he could play regular minutes and compete with Alejandro Balde, which puts Gerard Martín on the ropes.

What does Jofre Torrents's arrival mean for Gerard Martín?

The possible emergence of Jofre Torrents opens a complicated scenario for Gerard Martín. The 18-year-old raised in La Masia could relegate Martín to a secondary role or even put his continuity in the first team at risk. Barça seek to renew their squad with young and competitive talent.

The bet on Jofre Torrents shows that the club want to strengthen the left side from within. Alejandro Balde will remain the starter, but internal competition will increase. Gerard Martín will have to fight to keep his spot or consider alternatives.