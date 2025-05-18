Farewell day at Barça: 2 starters are for sale, Flick lets them say goodbye

FC Barcelona faces the last two matches of LaLiga with joy and confidence after recent successes. Flick's team recently became national champions less than five days ago at the eternal rival's field. Today, against Villarreal, it's time to say goodbye to Montjuïc and possibly to several players.

The Barça stronghold experiences its last match of the season and the fans have not disappointed. A very good turnout for a match where there is nothing at stake beyond bidding farewell to the team after their magnificent performance. A day that Flick has used to present a competitive starting eleven, but with room for two key players who might be playing their last minutes as locals.

special day at Montjuïc

In the 3rd minute, just after starting, Marcelino's team took the lead after a beautiful collective play finished by Ayoze. A clear show that the visitors, who are fighting for Champions League qualification, have not come for a walk. Meanwhile, Flick's team seems to be already thinking about the next season: they have earned it.

However, before going on vacation, it's time for farewells. It seems clear that Ansu Fati will leave the Catalan club this summer, but Flick, for now, has not started him. However, those he has allowed to play, who knows if because they are for sale, are Ter Stegen and Fermín López.

Ter Stegen and Fermín López, two very special cases

The German goalkeeper, who has already conceded a goal in the first half, could say goodbye to FC Barcelona this summer. Szczesny has the starting position secured, but the rumors don't lie and the names of Joan García or Chevalier are being mentioned a lot. If one of the two arrives, Ter Stegen could leave the Catalan club, as he would likely be a substitute, and he has offers from Arabia and Qatar.

On the other hand, in recent weeks, the name of Fermín López has been mentioned a lot. The Barça youth player, one of the substitutes Flick trusts the most, doesn't prioritize being transferred, but he is receiving offers. It has already been leaked that Arabia, for example, doubles his salary, and Manchester United also has him on their list of potential signings.

We will see if Ter Stegen or Fermín López leave Barça in the summer. The goalkeeper's case is the one that generates the most doubts, although the rumors surrounding '16' can't be ignored either. Today, against Villarreal, both will be able to say goodbye, just in case, to the Barça fans.