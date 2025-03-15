Juanma Castaño Explodes Over Vinícius Júnior's Attitude: 'You'll Never Be...'

Vinícius Júnior remains one of Real Madrid's great talents, but his name continues to be linked to controversy. The Brazilian is a protagonist in many matches, not only for his technical ability but also for the altercations he has with almost all opponents. Additionally, in recent months his performance has been inconsistent, which has cast doubt on his ability to make a difference in key moments.

Vinícius Júnior's Performance in the Champions classic

In the classic against Atlético de Madrid last Wednesday, Vinícius Júnior was once again in the eye of the storm. Although he was active at various moments, his performance was quite off for much of the match. In fact, his most notable moment was when he missed a penalty, which highlights his lack of confidence.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

However, despite this lack of success, Vinícius Júnior did not cease to be a controversial player on the field, clashing with fans and causing disputes. After Real Madrid's hard-fought victory, the Brazilian star showed his worst side.

Confrontations with Fans and Provocative Gestures

As is now customary, instead of focusing on celebrating Real Madrid's surprising victory, Vinícius Júnior chose to engage in fights with Atlético de Madrid's supporters. On several occasions, he was seen pointing to Madrid's multiple Champions League titles, a gesture that provoked the ire of rival fans. Additionally, he placed a jacket on the Metropolitano's field as a symbol of his "conquest," which further intensified the tension in the stadium.

This type of behavior and attitude continues to tarnish Vinícius's image off the field, and the controversy surrounding his personality keeps growing. While some defend him for his competitive attitude, others criticize him for not focusing on improving his performance and instead generating unnecessary conflicts. The latest to do so was Juanma Castaño.

Juanma Castaño's Criticism of Vinícius Júnior

Juanma Castaño, director and presenter of 'El Partidazo de Cope,' did not take long to lash out at Vinícius after his behavior in the classic. The Asturian journalist made his point of view clear about the Brazilian forward: "He will never be admired by anyone who isn't a Real Madrid supporter. That's the problem, plain and simple."

For Juanma Castaño, Vinícius Júnior's attitude has alienated many neutral supporters, who believe that his way of acting is not appropriate for a player of his level. He also added that the Brazilian has enormous talent but needs to mature and learn to handle situations more professionally.

The lack of control at certain moments is damaging his image and, consequently, his relationship with many soccer fans in general. As the season progresses, the question of whether Vinícius will be able to change his focus off the field remains an enigma.