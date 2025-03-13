Breaking News! Joshua Kimmich Makes Final Decision, Tells Barça: There's a Surprise

End of the Saga. Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich's captain, already knows which team he will play for next season after many months of incessant rumors. Barça, with Laporta at the helm, has been closely following the talented German midfielder for several years, but it wasn't until a few minutes ago that everything was solved.

Does Barça Need Joshua Kimmich?

In Barça's context, the arrival of Joshua Kimmich would fill the gap left by Sergio Busquets a couple of seasons ago. The legendary defensive pivot marked an era at Camp Nou, and since then, the club hasn't been able to find the key to his successor. Only Casadó and De Jong seem to have found a way to make people forget about the good Busquets.

[IMAGE]{44299}[/IMAGE]

That's why, knowing that Joshua Kimmich's contract was ending this summer, Barça was considering his signing. In this regard, Hansi Flick had requested his signing at the beginning of the season, as both maintain a great relationship having coincided at Bayern and the German National Team. His arrival would be a top-level reinforcement for the culé midfield, but also a great alternative to give Koundé a rest from time to time.

It's Official, Joshua Kimmich Has Confirmed It

However, despite Barça and Flick's interest, Joshua Kimmich confirmed just over half an hour ago that he will stay at Bayern Munich until 2029. His contract has already been signed, thus extending his relationship with the German team for several more seasons. A decision that directly affects Barça, which will have to look again in the transfer market for another pivot that fits what Flick is looking for.

The news has caused great surprise, as it was completely unexpected. Just a few days ago, rumors suggested that Bayern had withdrawn the renewal offer to Joshua Kimmich. But the reality is that it was just a warning for the captain to decide as soon as possible, as the competition to secure his signing was becoming increasingly fierce.

Barça Secures Joshua Kimmich's Replacement

Despite Joshua Kimmich's renewal with Bayern Munich, Barça can be at ease. For the upcoming season, Flick knows he will be able to count on Sergio Busquets's natural successor: Marc Bernal. The youth player, a great gem of La Masia, is recovering from a serious injury suffered months ago, but will be available by 2026.

Marc Bernal will have a first-team spot, and Flick is delighted with the news. He already knows that Joshua Kimmich, his main target, won't come. However, with Casadó, De Jong, and Marc Bernal, there is more than enough to face all the challenges they set out to achieve.