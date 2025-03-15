Gerard Martín Activates Barça's First Sale: Their No. 1 Rival Heads to Serie A

Gerard Martín is one of the least media-focused players in Barça's squad, but his receptive attitude toward constant learning has earned him recognition from Flick. The former Cornellà player debuted as a scorer against Real Sociedad, and Hansi Flick was full of praise in the press conference. The German coach highlighted his qualities, which are making him an important and useful footballer in his rotations.

Flick stated verbatim: "We have been able to see, Gerard Martín has done extraordinarily well, and not because of the goal, it makes us very happy. He deserves it, he has improved a lot, he is a player who knows how to position himself, and I am happy with how much he has improved." Hansi Flick warned that his constant progression serves to put pressure on Alejandro Balde and improve competitiveness at left-back.

| Europa Press

This season, Gerard Martín has already participated in 25 matches, totaling 939 minutes in which he has scored one goal and provided 2 assists. Performance that has earned him a renewal until 2028 and has led to the first departure from Barça to Italy.

Gerard Martín, Responsible for Barça's First Departure

Gerard Martín has earned Hansi Flick's trust: with his security and defensive solidity, he has shown that he can play in the first team. This fact may lead to Barça's first sale for the upcoming summer market. Gerard Martín's rival, Álex Valle, is very close to finalizing his permanent transfer to Como, coached by Cesc Fàbregas.

Álex Valle left Barça this summer on loan to join Celtic, but he didn't have the desired continuity and is now on loan at Como. Cesc Fàbregas, the Italian team's coach, expressly requested the loan of the La Masia player and was spot on. Valle has earned a spot in the starting eleven, Cesc is delighted with his performance, and the Italian team is considering his permanent incorporation.

Offer from Como for Álex Valle

Last January, Álex Valle signed his loan contract with Como until the end of the season. His work at Celtic was not negligible: he played 18 matches, 10 as a starter, providing 5 assists. The problem was that Celtic signed Kieran Tiernay and had to part with a player at left-back.

In the Italian team, Álex Valle has fit in perfectly, and the Italians are building a good team with the addition of young talents. Barça, with Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín settled in the first team, could consider Valle's departure. Como would make an offer around €8M to acquire his services, an offer that would likely be accepted by Barça.