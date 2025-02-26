Breaking News, 2 New Absences in Real Madrid! Carlo Ancelotti, With Just Enough to Anoeta

Today, Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Imanol Alguacil's team has shown great strength at home this season, making it clear in the first round of LaLiga that they are a tough team to beat at their stadium. At Anoeta, Real managed to defeat Barça 1-0 a few months ago and will look to do the same against Madrid.

Real Madrid arrives with the need to perform well away from home to take control of the tie. A match that promises to be very competitive, with both teams fighting for a spot in the final. The hosts are in good form so Carlo Ancelotti will have to make the right decisions to achieve a good result.

Double Absence in Real Madrid

Real Madrid comes to this match with several important absences. To begin with, we learned yesterday that neither Courtois nor Fede Valverde would travel with the group to Anoeta to face Real Sociedad. Both deserve to rest and Carlo Ancelotti has understood this.

However, what no one could expect were the two new absences that Real Madrid announced this very morning. First, Kylian Mbappé will not be at Anoeta due to a tooth operation causing him a lot of pain. Although Carlo Ancelotti had made it clear that he would travel and be ready to play, it has finally been confirmed that he will not be available for tonight.

Kylian Mbappé has been essential this season with his ability to break through and his goal-scoring instinct, but this time Real Madrid will have to find other offensive solutions in his absence.

Kylian Mbappé Is Not the Only Absence

Beyond the absence of Mbappé, Fede Valverde and Courtois, Carlo Ancelotti learned just a few hours ago that Jesús Vallejo will also not be available. Vallejo, who has been missing all season, was not expected to have minutes but now it is confirmed. His absence should not pose a challenge for Carlo Ancelotti as it is a fact that Real Madrid has enough quality on the bench to compensate for his unexpected absence.

With the absences of Kylian Mbappé and Jesús Vallejo, Carlo Ancelotti has to reorganize his line-up. In attack, the responsibility will fall on players like Rodrygo Goes or Vinícius Júnior, who will have to take on the team's offensive weight. In midfield, Tchouaméni and Ceballos could be the chosen ones; while in defense it seems that Lucas Vázquez, Antonio Rüdiger, Raúl Asencio and Ferland Mendy will play.

All in all, Real Madrid faces a tough challenge at Anoeta, where Real Sociedad has proven to be a difficult opponent. Despite the absences, Carlo Ancelotti's squad has the quality to achieve a good result and get closer to the Copa del Rey final.