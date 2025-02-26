Gavi, Andalusian midfielder for Barça, wasn't a starter in the Cup match against Atlético de Madrid, but he became a protagonist a few hours after the match by speaking on social media. Gavi didn't have a good match coming off the bench: with him on the field Barça conceded Atlético de Madrid's final two goals, which resulted in a draw. Although Gavi wasn't important on the field, he was off it, as he spoke about Barça's new signing, which is now official.

Hansi Flick opted for Dani Olmo in the starting line-up and, consequently, the Andalusian midfielder Gavi was a substitute, although he had minutes in the second half of the Cup match. Gavi didn't have his night at Montjuïc, especially because he came in cold and with the match more open than ever: Barça lost control and Atlético sealed the draw. Despite the final draw (4-4), which leaves the tie open, Gavi didn't hesitate to speak after the match and he did so to praise Barça's latest signing: now official.

| Europa Press

Gavi was somewhat criticized on social media after the end of the match, but it must be remembered that the youth player is coming back from injury and had been putting in great performances previously. Despite the criticism, Gavi is and will continue to be very important for a Hansi Flick who still sees him fitting into Barça's starting eleven on big nights. Besides being an important player in the locker room, Gavi also maintains that status off the field: he speaks about Barça's new signing, now official.

Gavi Speaks After the Cup and Welcomes Barça's New Signing: 'It Was My...'

Hansi Flick's Barça drew (4-4) in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atlético de Madrid, but that didn't stop Gavi from speaking. The Andalusian midfielder was a protagonist because, hours before the match against the colchoneros, he expressed himself on social media in favor of Barça's new signing, which has now been confirmed. This new signing is none other than Sergi Milà, the new coach of Barça Atlètic replacing Albert Sánchez, who has been dismissed as the main coach of the reserve team.

The results in the reserve team weren't good at all and Barça has decided to dismiss Albert Sánchez, who will be replaced by Sergi Milà. Milà was one of Gavi's coaches at La Masia, which is why the Andalusian, with whom he maintains a good relationship, expressed himself celebrating the new signing of the culé reserve team. Until now, Sergi Milà was the coordinator of Barça's 11-a-side football, but he will now take the reins of the Barça Atlètic bench with the aim of saving the category.

| @FCBarcelona_es

The new coach of Barça Atlètic returns to the benches after a few seasons of coordination in the 11-a-side Football structure and in the direction of the Methodology department. Sergi Milà's resume includes more than 20 seasons in all formative categories of Barça. Gavi didn't hesitate to celebrate Milà's arrival to the reserve team, which occupies the penultimate position in the standings with 13 matchdays remaining to finish the Primera Federación RFEF.