João Félix Provokes an Exchange That Knocks Out Barça: 'Deco Is Left Without...'

João Félix has had a peculiar trajectory in European soccer. He began his journey at Benfica, but was quickly transferred to Atlético de Madrid, where he failed to establish himself. After that, he went on loan to Chelsea first, and then to FC Barcelona.

During his time at Barça, he also couldn't secure a spot as an undisputed starter, and his performance was inconsistent. In light of this scenario, the Catalan club did not renew his loan, and he went to Chelsea again, in exchange for 52 million euros. However, at the London team, he only lasted a few months, as he is currently on loan again, this time at AC Milan.

| AC Milan

João Félix Thrives at AC Milan and Puts Barça in a Bind

At AC Milan, João Félix seems to have found the ideal environment to showcase his full potential. He has started to shine and regain the confidence he lost at his previous teams, and he already has one goal in his first three matches. With a playing style that allows him to move more freely, the Portuguese player seems to have found a place where he can develop his talent.

However, what no one could have imagined was that João Félix could put FC Barcelona in a bind during his time at AC Milan, but that's what happened. According to reports from Italy, the Rossoneri club intends to keep João permanently, which would involve a swap with Chelsea. And the Blues want in return Joan Laporta's number one target: Rafael Leão.

Barça Already Bids Farewell to Rafael Leão: João Félix to Blame

FC Barcelona continues to seek to strengthen its attack, and one of the club's main objectives is to sign a quality left winger. Rafael Leão, with his speed, technique, and dribbling ability, has been a desired option for the Catalan club for months. However, if Leão ends up at Chelsea as part of a swap for João Félix, Barça's chances of signing him would vanish.

The future of Rafael Leão, and therefore Barça's, now depends on João Félix. If AC Milan goes ahead with the swap, FC Barcelona would lose one of the most interesting options to strengthen the left wing.

However, if João Félix decides to return to Chelsea or if the swap doesn't materialize, Barça could have a new opportunity to sign Rafael Leão. Everything would be in the hands of the Menino de Ouro.