Robert Lewandowski Asks Raphinha for a Favor to Stay at Barça: 'You Have...'

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most talked-about topics at Barça since the season began. The Polish player started performing much better than expected, and all the fans were thrilled with his goals. Additionally, along with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, he is forming the best trio in Europe.

Barça is recovering from its financial crisis and is already starting to approach things seriously. Robert Lewandowski is part of these plans, and the board's final decision is already known. Meanwhile, the situation with Raphinha is still not so clear, and the Polish player needs to talk to him seriously.

The Moment of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski

Raphinha is being one of the best footballers of the season, and the numbers he is recording are sensational. So far this season (35 matches), the Brazilian has scored 24 goals and provided 15 assists. These stats have led the fans to the point where they are already calling for the Ballon d'Or.

| FCB

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is not going through his best moment, especially when compared to the start of the season. The Polish player started very strong and in an unbeatable way, but he has been deflating. Luckily for him, Hansi Flick trusts his abilities 100% and has continued to give him prominence.

Pau Víctor, who was signed to gradually replace him, has not yet had the opportunities that were expected. Leaving the recent signing aside, Hansi hopes that Lewandowski will recover the form he showed a few months ago. Anyway, the situation is uncertain, and everything will depend on Raphinha, who has a tempting offer on the table.

Raphinha Will Be the One to Decide What Happens with Robert Lewandowski

Although it is believed that Robert Lewandowski will remain the starting forward, the addition that is gaining weight could change everything. Newcastle is very interested in Raphinha, who wouldn't leave for less than 100 million euros. Meanwhile, Barça is closely following Alexander Isaak, the center forward of the Magpies.

Although there is talk of an exchange, which would leave Lewandowski out of the game, it is very likely that it won't happen. Lewandowski will remain in the Catalan city until 2026, and Raphinha has made it clear on several occasions that he won't go anywhere. Additionally, his level is through the roof, so the higher-ups won't want to part with him in any way.