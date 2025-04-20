Confirmed, Ter Stegen Already Knows His Successor: Barça Will Pay €30 Million

Marc-André Ter Stegen has been one of the most important players for FC Barcelona for years, but this season he has faced a complicated situation.

His serious injury has kept him off the field all season, which has opened the door to Wojciech Szczesny. The Polish player, who has taken the starting goalkeeper position, has shown an impressive level, which will make Ter Stegen's return to the starting line-up difficult.

Although Ter Stegen is already training with the group, his presence on the field is not expected until next season. Despite being the team's captain, Szczesny's level has been so high that there is no reason to make changes at this crucial stage of the season.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The Polish player's performance has allowed him to earn the trust of Hansi Flick, who has no intention of making changes in goal while the team continues to fight for titles.

Ter Stegen's Problems and the Competition with Szczesny

Ter Stegen's return is marked by the difficulty of regaining his place at Barça. Szczesny has been key in the blaugrana goal, and due to his good level, it seems difficult for the German to regain the starting position.

The competition between the two intensifies, and Ter Stegen's situation becomes even more complicated. Meanwhile, Barça is closely watching the future of both goalkeepers, with an eye on possible moves for next season.

Joan García, the Future of Barça's Goalkeeping

Despite the uncertainty, FC Barcelona already has an eye on the future. According to 'Marca', Barça plans to pay the 30 million euros release clause for Joan García, goalkeeper of RCD Espanyol.

The Catalan goalkeeper, who has been one of the revelations of the season in LaLiga, is considered one of the goalkeepers with the most potential in Spanish soccer.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @__joangarcia

His incorporation into Barça would be a step toward the future, with the idea that he would be loaned to another team while Ter Stegen and Szczesny compete for the starting position.

The Future of Goalkeeping at Barça

The signing of Joan García would be a long-term investment for Barça. The idea would be for the young goalkeeper to develop while the team keeps its competitive roster with the two current goalkeepers.

This would mark the beginning of a new cycle in FC Barcelona's goal, with healthy competition among the three goalkeepers, ensuring a bright future for the position.