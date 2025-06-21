Joan Laporta has managed to bring FC Barcelona back to the elite of European soccer, a task that seemed impossible a few years ago.

After many difficulties, and drastic measures such as Messi's departure, the Catalan club now enjoys the economic and sporting stability they so desperately needed.

The effort and decisions made by Laporta have paid off, and one of his greatest achievements has been the rise of Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal, the jewel of "La Masia"

Lamine Yamal, the new gem of FC Barcelona, is already a reality. Thanks to Joan Laporta's work, the academy player had the chance to debut with the first team, something many didn't expect so soon.

If it hadn't been for Laporta's previous strategic decisions, it's unclear whether Lamine would have had the chance to shine so quickly. Today, the young talent has earned the respect and admiration of the culé fans.

The first step: Nico Williams

With Lamine Yamal's breakthrough, the next step in Laporta's vision is to strengthen the attack. To do so, he has managed to take an important step by signing Nico Williams, who will join Barcelona this summer.

This signing, although not worth 100 million euros, brings great value to the culé squad.

With Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams as wingers, Barça's offensive power increases significantly, and Hansi Flick will be able to work wonders with this new trio.

The desired signing: Julián Álvarez

But Joan Laporta isn't stopping there. His next goal is to sign a top-level striker to complete the dream trio.

The chosen one is Julián Álvarez, the Argentine striker from Atlético de Madrid. Álvarez has proved to be a highly talented "9" and has made his mark in the Spanish league.

Although his signing won't be finalized this summer, Barça is already preparing to go after him next year.

A historic trio

Laporta's vision is clear: to form a lethal trio with Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Julián Álvarez. If he manages to secure the signing of the Argentine striker, Barça will have one of the most powerful attacking lines in history.

With these three players, the culé team could be on its way to achieving absolute dominance in all competitions.

Joan Laporta is determined to build an unstoppable team, and these moves are just the beginning. FC Barcelona's future looks bright.