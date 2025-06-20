Biggest shock: No one expected what Dani Ceballos has said about his future in Madrid

Luka Modric's departure has left a gap in Real Madrid's midfield, and Dani Ceballos is ready to fill it. After several years in the shadow of the three tenors, Casemiro, Modric, and Kroos, Ceballos has the opportunity to shine as a starter. He won't hesitate to take advantage of it, knowing that Xabi Alonso will need his talent.

With these legends gone, his time has come. At this moment, he doesn't have direct competition, since Camavinga and Tchouaméni offer a different profile from his. On paper, Dani Ceballos should have a main role at Real Madrid, but his latest statements have surprised everyone.

| Europa Press

Dani Ceballos's profile is what Xabi Alonso needs

Dani Ceballos is known for his ability to distribute the ball and create plays. While other players like Camavinga and Tchouaméni stand out for their physical power, the Utrera native brings technical quality and creativity to the team. Real Madrid showed last season that they need a midfielder with those characteristics, and it seems that Ceballos is the missing piece in Xabi Alonso's puzzle.

Moreover, Dani Ceballos has an advantage over other players: he's been training with Xabi Alonso since day one. Since he wasn't drafted to the Spanish National Team, he's had enough time to adapt to the new coach's ideas. The "19" knows that he has the opportunity to secure an important place in Real Madrid's midfield.

Dani Ceballos surprises by talking about his future

Even though everything suggests that Dani Ceballos will have an important role at Real Madrid, his latest statements about his future suggest otherwise.

"I haven't had the chance to talk to Xabi Alonso yet. When I do, which I hope will be soon, we'll see what he wants from me. From there, we'll decide what's best for the club and for my future", said Dani Ceballos before Real Madrid's match against Al Hilal.

These words have caused quite a stir, since it's not at all common for a player of his caliber not to have spoken with Xabi Alonso about his role in the team. Dani Ceballos has been present since the new coach's first training session, but it seems that the relationship between the two isn't smooth. It's striking that, given the lack of creative midfielders, Ceballos announces that he still isn't clear about his future.

Dani Ceballos debates whether to stay or leave

If Xabi Alonso ultimately decides not to count on Dani Ceballos, Betis could be his destination. The Andalusian club is interested in signing him, and Ceballos could return to his homeland to continue his career.

However, the most likely scenario is that, after a conversation with Xabi Alonso, Dani Ceballos will stay at Real Madrid and become a key piece for the season. The final decision is yet to come.