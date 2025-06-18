Nico Williams, Athletic Club forward, is close to becoming a new Barça player, but the club has another target on the table. Barça is already approaching the summer transfer market with more ambition than ever, since they've returned to the 1:1 and, consequently, they'll be able to spend the same amount they previously bring in. For all these reasons, Barça is already preparing several departures to generate about 100 million euros, which would be used to go to the transfer market to outdo PSG.

While it's true that the Catalan side already confirms that Spanish player Nico Williams will sign for Barça, the culer club has hinted that they want another signing: goodbye to PSG. Barça still hasn't registered Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, but they have returned to the famous 1:1 of Spanish LaLiga and, therefore, they're considering making signings this summer. Barça wants to strengthen several positions, but for now they've set their sights on a signing that would arrive after rejecting PSG and would be the complement to Nico Williams.

Nico Williams will be Barça's big signing, but Joan Laporta has confirmed that the Catalan entity dreams of another addition, which would arrive after rejecting PSG: big summer gift. The transfer market remains closed, but all the big clubs are making moves and Barça doesn't want to be "left out." Real Madrid is signing and Barça is already pushing to land a gem who will reject the lucrative offer from Luis Enrique's PSG, current Champions League holders.

As is evident, Deco and Joan Laporta are working against the clock to generate income through the sale of footballers, since these would allow them to strengthen the culer first team right away. There are several players who already know they're on the transfer market, but those with the best chances of leaving are Andreas Christensen, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araújo. With the sale of these 3 players, Barça expects to generate about 80-90 million euros, which would allow them to close the signing of a star who already says goodbye to PSG.

Barça, which has just signed Joan García, also counts on the signing of Nico Williams, for whom Deco and Bojan have been negotiating for several days. Nico Williams will be the big signing, but Barça wants to complement the signing of the Navarrese with the arrival of an Argentine defender who's making a lot of noise: big summer gift.

Nico Williams will be Barça's big signing for this summer transfer market: he won't renew and will sign for Barça, who were desperate to finally seal his arrival. However, Barça already confirms that Nico Williams won't be the only signing to arrive at Barça in the coming months, as a star who has rejected PSG will also arrive. Barça believes they need to go to the transfer market to add defensive talent and the focus is on Paris: a star says goodbye to PSG, wants to be culer.

Nico Williams is almost ready and all efforts will be directed at him, but Barça is also working, in parallel, on another signing. We're talking about the signing of Kevin Lomónaco, an Argentine defender 23 years old who plays for Independiente in Argentina.

Lomónaco is highly regarded for his physique and versatility and, according to "El Chiringuito", his price would be around 21.98 million USD (20 million euros).