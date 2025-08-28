Joan Laporta regrets: 'He could lose €40M over a human rights complaint'

The president of Barça has several major issues to address in this final stretch of the transfer market. Several players haven't been able to be registered due to the problem with the financial fair play rule, which the club still doesn't comply with. The outgoing transfer operation seems stuck and is one of the ways that would solve the problem of new registrations.

Another controversial issue to which Joan Laporta is paying full attention is the Dani Olmo case. The CSD must make a statement soon regarding the appeal filed by La Liga. If the club blaugrana isn't given the reason, the Olmo case could erupt again. In addition, the president is also dealing with delays in Camp Nou construction, which have become a real headache.

On top of all this, another controversial issue has now been added: the agreement that Barça signed with the Republic of the Congo continues to generate endless criticism of the blaugrana entity. The latest organization to denounce this sponsorship is the NGO Amnesty International, which has raised concerns about the human rights situation in the African country. Let's remember that Joan Laporta, in an effort to seek new sources of funding to boost the club's economy, signed this agreement by which the club will receive €40 million.

Amnesty International criticizes Barça

One of the latest levers pulled by Joan Laporta was the signing, last July 30, of a multi-million euro sponsorship agreement with the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This is a four-year agreement by which Barça will receive about €10M per season. This has been Laporta's latest move to achieve the much-desired financial fair play to end the problems with registering footballers.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The agreement stipulates that all the club's professional teams will display the phrase "RD Congo- Coeur de l'Afrique" on the back of their training jerseys. This way, the African country becomes a new sponsor of the entity led by Laporta until 2028-29. The agreement also involves creating a new space in Spotify Camp Nou called the "CASA de la RDC," where the cultural and sporting diversity of the African country will be showcased.

Sweden also criticizes the controversial agreement

In addition to the statements from Amnesty International pointing out arbitrary detentions, torture, and restrictions on essential rights in Congo, a European country has also strongly criticized the agreement. Benjamin Dousa, Sweden's Minister for International Cooperation, stated that he wouldn't fund this agreement.

Specifically, the minister stated: "I want to emphasize that no Swedish taxpayers' money contributes to funding this agreement." The Swedish minister states that all aid from his country to Congo is solely humanitarian due to the serious difficulties the population is currently experiencing. Joan Laporta's new lever is causing a lot of discussion and the controversy is ongoing.