Joan Laporta is already negotiating with Real Oviedo! Goodbye to Barça's black sheep

Joan Laporta and the sports management of Barça, after finalizing the signings of Rashford, Roony, and Joan García, are now fully focused on the club's outgoing transfer operations. We have entered the month of August and there are still many footballers on the payroll whom Hansi Flick doesn't count on. The most significant example is found in the goalkeeping position, as there are four goalkeepers for just one starting spot.

In the midfield, a similar situation occurs. Currently, Barça have four defensive midfielders. Aware of the situation, Laporta wants to move on from those who are not in the plans. The president has started working personally to find the right solutions. Ter Stegen and Iñaki Peña will have to make room between the posts, while in midfield, Oriol Romeu will be the one sacrificed.

Hansi Flick has shown his trust in La Masia players like Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal, who is returning after his serious injury. Meanwhile, the Dutchman Frenkie De Jong is about to renew his contract after reaching his best form in the second half of last season. Oriol Romeu is not in the technical staff's plans; after his return from the loan to Girona, a new destination is being sought for him.

Oviedo well positioned for Oriol Romeu

Joan Laporta has tried to negotiate with Girona for the sale of Romeu, but it seems that won't be viable, although in recent hours a new destination has emerged. Real Oviedo are interested in the Catalan midfielder, and it seems the transfer is taking shape. Oriol Romeu still has one year left on his contract with Barça, although the blaugrana club could terminate his contract.

| @oriolromeu18

Oviedo are following the matter, and although Romeu could arrive as a free agent, it wouldn't be a cheap operation for the Carbayones. The Asturian club are crunching the numbers to see if they can fit Romeu into the squad without destabilizing their finances. Romeu fits into the sporting plans of the Oviedo side, who are betting on a defensive midfielder that can provide solidity in the center of the field.

A complicated signing

Oriol Romeu, 33 years old, has great experience behind him, which makes him attractive to teams that want to strengthen their midfield. In the case of a newly promoted side like Oviedo, the need is even greater to try to build the most competitive team possible. The main objective is to be able to keep their place in the division after years away from the top tier.

Oriol Romeu would have other offers; the veteran player is still in a position to be important. He proved it last season at Girona, where, despite not performing at his best, he played in 25 matches with Girona, 17 as a starter. Oviedo, knowing the importance he could have in their starting eleven, will do whatever is in their power to complete his signing.