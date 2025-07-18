Confirmed, Mateu Alemany is coming back, signs with Barça's number one enemy: 'Deco explodes'

Mateu Alemany, former football director at Barça, had spent several years away from the world of football after ending his time at FC Barcelona, but he is very close to returning. After finishing his time at Barça, Mateu Alemany was replaced by Deco, who is now already holding his head in his hands: Mateu Alemany is returning to the elite. What is curious is that Mateu Alemany, a man highly regarded at Barça and by Barcelona fans, has signed with the club's number one enemy: everything is almost finalized.

Mateu Alemany left Barça in September 2023 after completing another great transfer window at the helm of the Barcelona club. Mateu Alemany was very comfortable at Barça, but Deco arrived and both suffered some incidents that the Balearic executive did not like at all. Mateu Alemany and Deco clashed and now, the former football director at Barça will return to sign with Barça's number one enemy.

Mateu Alemany also was close to joining Aston Villa, but the deal collapsed just hours before it was to become official. Now, after almost two years of rest and reflection, Mateu Alemany is finalizing his signing with Barça's biggest rival today. After being linked with Aston Villa, Mateu Alemany was also approached by Atlético de Madrid, but the Balearic executive was not ultimately convinced by the Colchoneros either.

Confirmed, Mateu Alemany returns, signs with Barça's number one enemy: "Deco explodes"

After a few years away from the administrative and executive circuit of football, Mateu Alemany is returning and will sign with the great enemy of Barça. Mateu Alemany has a very attractive offer from Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia, a club that also wanted to sign Barça's first vice president, Rafael Yuste.

Saudi Arabia has become a major rival for Barça, especially because they have money to spare and because they have shown interest in many players from the Barcelona club. Raphinha, Fermín López, Robert Lewandowski, and Ter Stegen are some of the players who were rumored to move to Saudi Arabia and now that Mateu Alemany is arriving, Deco is worried.

Mateu Alemany could also have signed with Juventus of Turin this June, but the Italian club ultimately chose Damien Comolli as football director. Now the Balearic executive will accept the offer from Al-Ahli, one of the most powerful clubs in Saudi Arabia.