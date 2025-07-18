Official, Hansi Flick cancels the signing of the new Nico Williams: 'He has another goal'

Nico Williams was close to Barça and Hansi Flick was very excited about his signing, but the Spanish forward decided to renew with Athletic Club after flirting with the culer club. After the "blow" caused by Nico Williams's departure, Barça started working on a signing at the same level as the Navarrese, but Hansi Flick has asked for everything to be put on hold. The reason? Hansi Flick has another target and already has the player's final "OK", who hadn't appeared in any predictions during this summer transfer window.

Hansi Flick wanted Nico Williams, but once everything was canceled, the German coach asked that "there be no signings just for the sake of signing" and Barça is grateful for it. In fact, Hansi Flick has asked Barça not to bid for Luis Díaz, Marcus Rashford, or Rafael Leao, since he has a much better alternative. Barça was working to sign Luis Díaz and, if not, to secure Marcus Rashford's arrival, but Hansi Flick has stepped up to cancel everything.

After Nico Williams's final "no", Hansi Flick ended up somewhat affected, especially because he was very excited about signing the Spaniard, who is key at Athletic Club. The priority for Hansi Flick and Barça was the younger Williams, but now that they couldn't sign him, the German coach has asked for calm and a lot of patience. Barça has understood and will respect it, especially because they know that Hansi Flick has another major target that's close to becoming official in this same transfer window.

Official, Hansi Flick cancels the signing of the new Nico Williams: "has another target"

Hansi Flick doesn't want Barça to waste money, to put it bluntly, on signings like Luis Díaz or Marcus Rashford. In fact, according to what "e-Notícies" has learned, the German coach would prefer the Englishman over the Colombian, mainly because Rashford would arrive willing to accept a substitute role. However, Hansi Flick isn't considering any of these options, nor is he dreaming of Rafael Leao, who had come back into the spotlight after Mendes arrived in Barcelona.

Hansi Flick is upset with Nico Williams, but is preparing an alternative plan that will leave the summer transfer window in shock. "Hansi Flick has a plan", sources from Barça say, who are very excited about the German coach's consistent work, as he believes he has one of the best squads in the world.

Neither Rashford nor Luis Díaz nor Rafael Leao: this is Barça's new signing, meant to forget Nico Williams

Hansi Flick wants Barça's starting winger to remain Raphinha, which is why he has stopped the signings of Rashford and Luis Díaz, both of whom were willing to come. After Nico Williams's "no", Hansi Flick has been clear with Barça: It's better to rely on La Masia, since the main goal will be to replace Robert Lewandowski next year.

In other words, Hansi Flick has an alternative plan to Nico Williams and his name is Jan Virgili. Virgili, an international with Spain's youth teams, is one of Barça's great talents and is making a great impression this preseason with Flick's first team.

According to "SER", Virgili will travel with the first team on the preseason tour and Hansi Flick says he has a chance to stay for the entire official season. Barça has met with Hansi Flick and already has the new Nico Williams: it's Jan Virgili, who will have many opportunities soon and who is very much liked by Hansi Flick.