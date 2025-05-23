Joan Laporta, Barça's great leader, negotiates a €50M signing with Betis.

It's an open secret that FC Barcelona, led by Joan Laporta, is looking to strengthen the team's offensive area. Deco, Barça's sporting director, confirmed it a few days ago by saying: "we're not looking for full-backs, center-backs, or midfielders." However, he didn't mention anything about wingers or goalkeeping.

Precisely, those are the two positions that Hansi Flick has requested to strengthen and in which Laporta has been working for months.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

Uncertainty in goalkeeping, security in the forward line

The goalkeeping issue is still open, and it's unknown what will happen with Ter Stegen or Szczesny. However, in the attack, the situation is clear: Joan Laporta wants to sign a left winger who accepts the role of a substitute and isn't excessively expensive. After much searching, the blaugrana president has found what he needed at Real Betis.

Interest in Jesús Rodríguez grows

According to El Nacional, FC Barcelona has already held meetings with Jesús Rodríguez's agents to assess his transfer.

Jesús Rodríguez is the new gem of Betis, a winger only 19 years old who is making a sensation in LaLiga. His release clause is 50 million euros, a price that fits perfectly into Laporta's and Deco's strategy.

A profile that fits Flick's idea

Jesús Rodríguez stands out for his boldness, speed, and passion on the field. These qualities make him a safe bet to strengthen the blaugrana offense.

Flick is looking for a player who brings freshness and grit from the bench, capable of replacing Lamine Yamal and Raphinha when the schedule tightens. Jesús meets all those requirements and promises to bring much joy to the fans.

Joan Laporta goes all in

Although for now, there have only been initial contacts, Joan Laporta is determined to do everything possible to close the deal.

He knows that Jesús can be a key reinforcement for Barça. Moreover, paying his 50 million euro clause would prevent the club from having to spend much more on options like Luis Díaz.

El Día Después (17/02/2025): Jesús Rodríguez, la nueva perla del Real Betis

An opportunity not to be missed

FC Barcelona is aware that strengthening the wing is vital to keep the team's competitiveness in all competitions.

Jesús Rodríguez is a young, promising, and affordable talent that fits into Flick's and Laporta's future plans. Therefore, the blaugrana board is accelerating negotiations to avoid missing this opportunity. Barça seems to have found in Jesús Rodríguez the winger they were looking for.

The young Betis player could be the key to giving more depth and options to the culé forward line. Everything points to this summer being decisive in defining his future and that of FC Barcelona.