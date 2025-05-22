Jenni Hermoso explodes after her absence from the Spanish national team: 'Tired of so much...'

The absence of Jenni Hermoso in the latest draft for the Spanish National Team has caused an upheaval in national women's soccer. The player, a key piece in the national team's attack, did not appear on the list provided by Montse Tomé, the coach. This decision has caused a strong commotion and many questions about the team's direction and the reasons behind this exclusion.

Jenni is one of the most recognized footballers with the longest trajectory in the team. Her goals and her ability to create play make her a difficult piece to replace. That's why the news that she wouldn't be part of the group for the upcoming official commitments surprised everyone.

| Europa Press

Jenni Hermoso's reaction: unfiltered

After hearing the news, Jenni didn't take long to make her opinion public. Through her social media, the footballer showed her anger and frustration for what she considers an unfair treatment full of "falseness."

In her statements, she expressed "I'm tired of hearing my name among so much falseness. Saying things to my face shouldn't be so hard."

These words reveal accumulated exhaustion. The situation seems to go beyond the playing field and delve into an emotional and personal struggle between the player and the coaching staff. The tension between both parties has been building silently, but now it becomes visible through these statements.

What explains the absence from the list?

Montse Tomé justified Jenni's exclusion with technical and sporting criteria. According to the coach, it's a natural process of renewal and adaptation to a new play style. The idea is to give way to young players and bet on a fresh and dynamic team that can face international challenges with guarantees.

However, many question whether this decision has been correct or if it is influenced by non-sporting factors, such as the situation of Luis Rubiales. The absence of a player with Jenni Hermoso's experience and talent opens the debate about the internal management of the team. For a significant part of the fans, the exclusion doesn't make sense and reduces the options for a team that aspires to great goals.

Reconciliation in the future?

Jenni Hermoso's immediate future in the Spanish National Team is in suspense. The player has made it clear that her intention is to keep fighting to be on the list, but she has also shown tiredness and disappointment about how the situation has developed.

Meanwhile, Jenni continues working intensely at her club, keeping a high level that reinforces her candidacy for future drafts. Her passion for the team and for representing Spain remains intact, and although the relationship seems complicated, she doesn't close the door to a reconciliation.