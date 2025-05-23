Triple offer for Eric García! Barça makes a decision that won't please everyone

Eric García is the perfect example of resilience, work, and sacrifice at Barça. He started the season as one of Hansi Flick's obvious discards. His physical limitations and the great competition condemned him to the bench.

| @FCBarcelona

During the first part of the season, Eric García was a regular substitute for Flick. However, by the end of January, his situation changed radically. A decisive goal against Porto in the Champions League changed the German coach's perception and his future at the Catalan club.

The day everything changed for Eric García

Just hours before the winter market closed, Eric García had almost finalized his transfer to Girona for 10 million. But that goal against Porto and his versatility made Hansi Flick bet on his continuity at the last moment. Since then, Eric started playing more, first as a pivot and then as a full-back.

In the final stretch of the season, his performance has surprised everyone. Eric García has proven to be more than a center-back, offering versatility and commitment. This has made his value grow exponentially, attracting the attention of other teams, but also earning Hansi Flick's trust.

Girona, Real Sociedad, and Como bid for Eric García, and Barça responds

Currently, three clubs have shown interest in Eric García: Girona, Real Sociedad, and Como. All three have made offers to incorporate the player this summer. Girona and Como could offer around 10 million, while Real Sociedad could go up to 15.

Eric García's growing prominence reflects the trust Flick places in him. His versatility allows him to occupy various positions and be a valuable resource in key moments. For Barça, keeping him is essential for the team's balance.

This situation sends a clear message to all offers: Eric García is not moving. Barça doesn't consider his departure despite the tempting offers. A decision that surely doesn't please the three interested parties.

The Catalan defender continues to show that he can be a differential player. The season has witnessed his evolution and adaptability. In a Barça seeking stability, Eric positions himself as an indispensable asset.