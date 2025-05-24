Joan Laporta brings Lamine Yamal back to earth with his contract renewal: 'you're going to earn...'

In recent days, nothing else is being talked about. Lamine Yamal's renewal is making headlines, talk shows, and sports debates due to its strategic importance. The 17-year-old, who will reach adulthood in July, is expected to lead FC Barcelona in the future, but he has set very clear conditions for renewing.

Lamine Yamal wants to stay at the club of his life: it is his first and only real option. Joan Laporta, meanwhile, also desires the bond to be extended for many years. Both parties are walking the same path, but not at any cost.

The player's entourage wants Joan Laporta to value his media and sports impact as it deserves. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the president knows he can't hand over the keys of the club to Lamine Yamal as happened with Messi.

Joan Laporta confirms it: the agreement is on track, but not signed

A few days ago, Joan Laporta reassured fans by stating that the agreement is "discussed and on track", but that "the signature is missing" and he can't "say it's done."

Even so, Joan Laporta is aware of the economic difficulties the club is facing. Therefore, he has already made it clear that there are limits that will not be exceeded, no matter how important the player is.

Lamine Yamal's demands, in the spotlight

According to leaks, Lamine Yamal's entourage believes that the '19' should be the highest-paid in the squad. From their point of view, he is the most decisive footballer in the locker room, and his progression points to the Ballon d'Or. However, Joan Laporta has already made it known that this salary demand is unfeasible.

Currently, the highest-paid players are Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong, both with contracts exceeding 20 million per season. But those contracts belong to a previous era. The third highest-paid is Ansu Fati, with 14 million a year, a much more reasonable figure considering the club's needs.

Under the club's new economic model, those figures will not be repeated. The salary cap imposed by Joan Laporta for Lamine Yamal is clear: "You will earn, at most, 15 million euros."

On par with the best, but without destabilizing the club

Joan Laporta wants to take care of Lamine Yamal, but without endangering economic stability. His new contract will place him above the salary scale of players like Pedri, Gavi, Araújo, or Raphinha. He will be among the highest-paid, as he deserves, but without compromising the institution's future.

The signature has not yet occurred, but Barça trusts in closing it soon. Lamine Yamal is the future, but Laporta is not willing to mortgage the present. The renewal is close, although the salary standoff remains open.