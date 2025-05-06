Joan Laporta Responds to Liverpool's Call: 'Not 60 or 80, He's Not Leaving'

Joan Laporta plays an essential role in FC Barcelona's success. Since he took office, the most important decisions have borne his signature. The signing of Hansi Flick, the construction of the new Camp Nou, or the registration of Dani Olmo are some examples of the impact of his leadership.

Without a doubt, the recent joys of Barça fans are largely the result of Joan Laporta's vision and commitment to the club. The president doesn't want to stop at what he has already done. Nonetheless, Barça's future remains his priority, so Laporta will have to make key decisions in the coming months.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

Joan Laporta, Focused on Ins and Outs

Looking ahead to next summer, Joan Laporta has the mission of continuing with sports planning. With the help of Deco and Flick, Laporta will have to make important decisions. Together they must ensure that Barça is ready to face a new season with guarantees.

In this regard, the renewal of the squad will be essential, and some players will have to pack their bags to make room for new additions. Ansu Fati, Pablo Torre, and Héctor Fort are the most feasible sales, as their future at FC Barcelona seems complicated. However, there are other cases where the decision won't be so simple, and Joan Laporta knows it.

Liverpool Calls Joan Laporta

For example, in the last few hours, we have learned that Liverpool has picked up the phone to speak directly with Joan Laporta. The English, who have just lost Alexander-Arnold, have thought of Barça to cover his absence. The chosen one is Jules Koundé, one of Flick's essentials for whom Liverpool could pay 60 million.

However, Joan Laporta's response to Liverpool's interest in Koundé has been clear and blunt. "Neither 60 nor 80 nor 100, Jules Koundé is not leaving Barça." It's clear that the '23' is not for sale.

Koundé has become a very valuable asset for the team, not only for his defensive ability but also for his contribution in attack. This season, the defender has scored four goals and provided eight assists, proving his versatility and ability to influence offensive plays.

With this stance, Joan Laporta makes it clear that he is not willing to part with one of Barça's best players at present. Despite the million-dollar offers, Jules Koundé will remain a key piece in Hansi Flick's plans. His quality and performance make him indispensable, and it seems unlikely that Laporta will allow his sale in the near future.