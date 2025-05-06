In recent hours, Real Madrid has received excellent news. After a season full of bumps and difficulties, Florentino Pérez can now welcome his new superstar.

The white club has reportedly secured a top-level addition that not only aims to strengthen the defense but will also make an impact in the next market. This signing will allow Madrid to compete for the Club World Cup, as well as achieve a moral victory against their eternal rival, FC Barcelona. The Catalans had the same goal, but the player in question has chosen Bernabéu.

| Europa Press

The Signing of Alexander-Arnold: A Victory Against Barça

The reinforcement in question is Trent Alexander-Arnold, the right-back from Liverpool. Although Barça had also shown interest in him, Florentino Pérez has managed to get ahead and secure the services of the Englishman. Alexander-Arnold, who finishes his contract with Liverpool at the end of the season, has confirmed that he will leave Anfield and his most likely destination will be Real Madrid.

It is true that Alexander-Arnold has acknowledged several times that Barça was "his second team." However, he has decided to sign with Real Madrid, a move that, although surprising, is a clear victory for the whites in the battle with the Catalan club. The signing of Alexander-Arnold not only strengthens the defensive area but also has great symbolic value as he was a player Barça was closely following.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

The Role of Trent Alexander-Arnold in Real Madrid

The English right-back arrives at Real Madrid with the mission of bolstering the defense. With his ability to break through and create plays in attack, Alexander-Arnold becomes an important reinforcement for the team.

He is expected to take on the role of Lucas Vázquez in the right-back position, and although Dani Carvajal will remain the starter, in the future Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be the undisputed choice. The goal is for the Englishman to provide defensive solidity and depth in the offensive play.

The Future of Trent Alexander-Arnold and the Club World Cup

The incorporation of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid seems almost confirmed, and Florentino Pérez has in mind for him to be available for the Club World Cup. This tournament could be the perfect showcase for the right-back to show his quality in the white jersey, contributing to the achievement of another title.

| Liverpool FC, Canva Pro

The arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold is excellent news for Real Madrid, which continues to strengthen its squad with a view to the future. Despite his affinity with FC Barcelona, the Englishman has made the decision to join Real Madrid, which clearly demonstrates the economic power of the white club.