There Is a Surprise, Barça Receives Two Offers: Deco Activates His Sale to Sign the Best

The great level that FC Barcelona is showing this season is attracting the attention of clubs worldwide.

Key players like Raphinha, Lewandowski, Araújo, and Eric García have shown remarkable performance, which will undoubtedly lead to a flood of offers this summer.

Deco, the sporting director, has the mission to carefully analyze each proposal, consulting the club's needs and the opinions of Hansi Flick, to make the right decisions.

However, one of the most delicate aspects he will have to manage is the goalkeeping situation.

The Goalkeeping Situation: Szczesny and Ter Stegen

Barça, despite its success in various competitions, faces a possible restructuring in the goalkeeping department.

Wojciech Szczesny has performed at a high level since his arrival, and Deco is willing to offer him a renewal for one more season.

The Pole has proven to be an excellent replacement for Ter Stegen and, given his performance, seems to have secured his place in the club. However, the future of Marc-André Ter Stegen is uncertain.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Ter Stegen, who has been Barça's starting goalkeeper for years, intends to reclaim his starting position next season. Despite his desire, Deco has other plans in mind.

The German goalkeeper, whose contract ends in 2027, is at a crossroads due to offers from several clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Offers from Saudi Arabia and Ter Stegen's Future

According to the latest information, Ter Stegen has received two significant offers from Saudi Arabia. These proposals could make him reconsider his future at Barça.

Deco is evaluating whether to sell the German goalkeeper and take advantage of the financial offer from the Saudi clubs.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The situation is complicated, but Deco's great desire is to sign Joan García, the promising goalkeeper from RCD Espanyol.

Joan García is completing an exceptional season in LaLiga, and his projection is impressive. Many consider that he has a bright future ahead and could be the ideal goalkeeper for Barça's future.

Joan García: The Future of Barça's Goalkeeping

The signing of Joan García could represent a generational change in Barça's goalkeeping.

At 23 years old, the Espanyol goalkeeper has shown great ability to handle pressure and has been essential for his team.

With his arrival, Barça would secure a talent for the future, while Ter Stegen would face an exit that could end his time at the club.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @__joangarcia

Deco's decision won't be easy, but everything indicates that the future of Barça's goalkeeping could be in the hands of Joan García.

Thus, the option to sell Ter Stegen and sign Joan García is something that is being seriously considered within the club. We will have to wait until summer to finally know how the situation is solved.