Dani Olmo speaks with Joan Laporta after what happened in Newcastle: 'It's the moment...'

Dani Olmo returned to Barça last summer after his brilliant stint at RB Leipzig, but his reintegration into the Catalan club hasn't been without complications. Salary cap issues prevented his immediate registration in LaLiga, delaying his official debut. Despite these obstacles, Olmo has shown a firm commitment to Barça and its sports project.

Aware of the need to strengthen the team's forward line, Dani Olmo has held talks with Joan Laporta to assess possible reinforcements. The goal is to ease the scoring burden on Robert Lewandowski, who, at 36 years old, remains the main offensive reference. In this regard, the management has evaluated several options to strengthen the attack, but it has been Olmo who has put a possible top-level signing on the table.

Dani Olmo finds out what happened at Newcastle and tells Joan Laporta: "It's the moment"

One of the names that has been strongly linked to Barça is Alexander Isak, a Swedish forward from Newcastle United. Isak has had an outstanding performance in the Premier League, which has attracted the interest of several European clubs. However, Newcastle is determined to retain its star and plans to offer him a contract renewal that would make him the highest-paid player at the club.

Faced with Isak's possible renewal, Dani Olmo has suggested to Joan Laporta to consider the addition of Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian forward, 21 years old, shares similar characteristics with Lewandowski, such as his scoring ability and physical presence. Olmo and Sesko coincided at RB Leipzig, where they developed a good rapport on the field, which could facilitate his adaptation to Barça's play style.

Sesko: the natural successor to Lewandowski

Many analysts see Benjamin Sesko as the ideal successor to Lewandowski due to his playing style and projection. Additionally, his experience in European football gives him a competitive edge. Barça's interest in Sesko has intensified, especially if the option of Isak becomes complicated by his renewal with Newcastle.

Dani Olmo knows him perfectly and knows what he is capable of. That's why he has recommended his signing to Joan Laporta. However, for Sesko to end up wearing the Barça jersey, a significant financial outlay will be necessary: his market value is 50 million.

Dani Olmo has demonstrated his commitment to FC Barcelona not only on the field but also by actively participating in sports planning. His proposal to sign Benjamin Sesko reflects a strategic vision to secure the team's offensive future. The Barça management will have to evaluate this option and determine if it's the right time to bet on the young Slovenian forward.