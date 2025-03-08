Neither Barça nor Girona, Eric García Already Has a New Team: Price and Details of His Signing

​Eric García has had a season full of ups and downs. After returning from his loan to Girona, he thought he could have a place in FC Barcelona's squad and chose to stay after talking with Hansi Flick about his situation. The German promised him minutes and an important role, but the reality is that he has experienced a rollercoaster of emotions.

During the early stages of the season, Eric García was a recurring piece in Hansi Flick's scheme. The absence of key players allowed him to gain minutes and provide defensive solidity. However, as the starters recovered, his presence in the starting eleven was significantly reduced.​

| E-Noticies

This situation led to speculation about his possible departure from the club in the January market. Girona showed concrete interest in bringing him back to Montilivi, offering 10M euros for his transfer. The proposal was attractive, especially considering the performance García had shown during the previous season, where he played 30 matches and scored 5 goals.

However, everything changed at the end of January when Eric García had an outstanding performance in the Champions League match against Benfica. His solid and secure performance caught Flick's attention, who decided to give him more opportunities. Since then, the '24' has alternated between starting and being on the bench, but always remaining in the German coach's plans.​

Real Sociedad Shows Interest in Eric García

Despite this, looking ahead to the next season, Real Sociedad wants to acquire Eric García's services. The team led by Imanol Alguacil is willing to offer 15M euros for the Catalan center-back. This figure surpasses Girona's initial proposal and reflects the Basque club's confidence in the player's abilities.

Real Sociedad is characterized by a playing style that prioritizes possession and clean build-up from the back. Eric García's technical skills fit perfectly into this scheme, which would facilitate his adaptation and potential success.​

In this sense, the possible departure of Eric García would open the door to new additions in the Catalan defense. One of the names strongly rumored is Jonathan Tah, a German defender whose contract with Bayer Leverkusen ends at the conclusion of the current season. His arrival on a free transfer would allow Barça to strengthen their defense while also gaining economic benefits from the sale of Eric García.