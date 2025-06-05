Impending decision, Fabrizio Romano confirms it: the prodigal son returns to Bernabéu

Real Madrid is in a hurry to finalize their squad ahead of the imminent Club World Cup. The new international tournament begins in a few days and Florentino Pérez wants to have all the signings completed already.

After an inconsistent season, in which expectations weren't met, the excitement is focused on winning this new title. In order to achieve it, the club is working tirelessly in the transfer market.

Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold are already integrated into the squad. Both will strengthen the defense, one of the most weakened areas during last season. Meanwhile, names like Álvaro Carreras or Angelo Stiller remain on Real Madrid's radar; there are still more.

Fabrizio Romano confirms the big news: he can return to Bernabéu

The market is in full swing and one of those paying the closest attention to everything happening at Bernabéu is Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist is always the first to announce the news and this summer won't be the exception. In fact, in recent hours he has confirmed big news for Real Madrid's interests.

According to his recent revelation, Real Madrid is seriously considering bringing back their prodigal son: Nico Paz. The talented Argentine attacking midfielder has shined this year at Como, the club where he has been on loan. His performance has been so good that other major European teams have shown interest in him.

However, Real Madrid holds all the cards. As Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, they can buy him back for only €8 million ($8 million). The final decision will be known soon.

Real Madrid wants Nico Paz before the Club World Cup

Fabrizio Romano himself has reported that the club will announce their decision before the start of the Club World Cup. Xabi Alonso wants to have all his players secured for that tournament and Nico Paz could be a very useful piece. His versatility in attack and his ability to decide matches make him an attractive option.

Meanwhile, the player's camp views the possibility of returning to Bernabéu favorably. Nico Paz is motivated and believes that now he really can get playing time at Real Madrid. After a brilliant season in Italy, he feels ready for the challenge.

If nothing goes wrong, his return will be made official very soon. Real Madrid wants to have him in their ranks for the Club World Cup. For only €8 million ($8 million), the board would recover one of their greatest prospects.