Imanol Alguacil Misses Out on Signing, Barça Already Takes Him: 'New Nico Williams'

Imanol Alguacil, coach of Real Sociedad, will leave the San Sebastián bench at the end of the season, but that doesn't mean he will no longer work for the historic club. In fact, Imanol Alguacil had the signing of a winger very advanced for his Real Sociedad, but Barça has appeared to turn him into the new Nico Williams for the culer team. Just as you read, "e-Notícies" can confirm and report that Nico Williams is very far from Barça and the reason is evident: Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick have another winger.

Nico Williams has gone from being a priority to almost a discard for Barça, as Hansi Flick and Joan Laporta no longer consider his signing this upcoming summer market. In fact, Flick is very convinced of his decision: he wants the winger that pleases Imanol Alguacil the most to be at Barça, something that "e-Notícies" can confirm. Said and done: Barça has moved ahead ofImanol Alguacil and has closed the signing of a winger who, for what Flick is looking for, is better than Nico Williams.

[IMAGE]{357025}[/IMAGE]

Nico Williams, meanwhile, records 11 goals and 9 assists this league season. The Navarrese, current European Championship champion with Spain, will have to look for a new project as long as, logically, he doesn't want to stay at Athletic Club under Ernesto Valverde, former culer coach. Imanol Alguacil already knows that his signing for Real Sociedad won't happen: Barça moves ahead and takes a winger better than Nico Williams, it's confirmed.

Imanol Alguacil Wants Him, but Hansi Flick Wants Him Even More: Barça Moves Ahead and Closes the 'Signing' of the New Nico Williams

Barça openly confirms that Nico Williams's signing has been discarded and that, as strange as it may seem, the left winger from Athletic Club is no longer of interest. Although Barça no longer considers the signing of Nico Williams, the culer club is still scouting the transfer market with the aim of signing talent. In this sense, Barça confirms what was an open secret: Joan Laporta is going all out for the new Nico Williams, who was very much liked by Imanol Alguacil.

Alguacil will leave the Real Sociedad bench at the end of the season, but that doesn't imply that the man from Orio has stopped working for the interests of the Basque team. In fact, Alguacil was working intensively to sign a great winger, but Barça has moved ahead and convinced him. This winger is none other than Pau Víctor, a Barça forward with an active contract formed in the youth categories of Junior of Sant Cugat and Girona.

Pau Víctor hasn't enjoyed much prominence with Barça, but he is an essential piece for Hansi Flick and he has conveyed this to the player from Sant Cugat del Vallès. Víctor had and has many offers from First Division clubs, but Flick and Deco have blocked his departure, especially after the "FC Barcelona's no" to Nico Williams. That said, "e-Notícies" can confirm that Barça counts on Víctor and that, barring a radical turn, the Catalan will remain with the culer entity during the next official season.