Unexpected! Messi Asks for a Real Madrid Signing for Inter Miami: 'It Would Be a...'

Lionel Messi left an indelible mark on FC Barcelona. For years, the Argentine star was the soul of the club, winning titles and breaking records. His time at Camp Nou catapulted him into soccer history, being considered one of the best players of all time.

Despite his departure in 2021, many fans still dream of one last dance for Messi at the club that saw him grow. However, the reality is that the '10' is enjoying a new chapter in the United States.

Messi's Era in MLS

Messi has become the big star of MLS. His arrival at Inter Miami has elevated the club to new heights, making it one of the most relevant teams in American soccer. Surrounded by great friends like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi has found a more relaxed environment in Miami, with less pressure, but without losing his passion for soccer.

At Inter Miami, the Argentine has shown his level, accumulating 42 goals and 21 assists in 50 matches. His performance has been spectacular, and at 37 years old, he remains one of the most important figures in the sport.

Messi Extends His Career Until the 2026 World Cup

Messi's idea is to continue his career until the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States. With this goal in mind, the Argentine will sign a renewal with Inter Miami in the coming weeks. The decision to extend his career until the World Cup reinforces his desire to keep enjoying soccer, but with less pressure.

Miami has given him the opportunity to stay competitive while enjoying a more peaceful life. For Messi, this is the ideal path to keep leaving his mark on world soccer.

Luka Modric and the Possibility of Joining Messi

Beyond his continuity, Inter Miami is already planning for the future. The club is evaluating the possibility of bringing in a new star to accompany Messi. Specifically, the name that has emerged in recent weeks is Luka Modric.

Modric, like Messi, aims to retire after the 2026 World Cup. His contract with Real Madrid ends this summer, and it is still unknown whether he will continue at the club or seek a new challenge.

If Luka Modric decides to leave Real Madrid, Inter Miami would be delighted to have two Ballon d'Or winners in their ranks. Fans on social media have already expressed their excitement about the possibility of seeing Messi and Modric together in MLS. "It would be a dream," the team's followers say.

For now, Luka Modric's future is uncertain, but if he decides to leave Real Madrid, Messi awaits him with open arms in Miami.

The Future of Inter Miami

The future of Inter Miami looks very promising with the possibility of adding Luka Modric. The club continues to grow thanks to Messi, and if another star like the Croatian is added, MLS could have an even greater impact on world soccer. We'll see if the operation materializes this summer.