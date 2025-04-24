Official, Signs with Barça Until 2027: Ingrid Engen KO, Has to Leave

Women's Barça is in the final stretch of a season full of challenges. Despite the achievements, the players can still win La Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, and the Champions League.

However, while the team fights on the field for these historic titles, the management already has its sights set on what will happen with the players in the future. One of the pending issues is the situation of Ingrid Engen.

The Renewal That Conditions Engen's Future

One of the most desired moves in Women's Barça is the renewal of Irene Paredes. The Basque center-back, whose contract ends at the end of the season, has been key for the team and one of the captains in the locker room.

| @FCBfemeni

After several weeks of rumors, it seems that the conversations between Paredes and the club have gone well. According to journalist Sònia Gelmà, the renewal is almost closed, and the defender will sign until 2027.

This is excellent news for Barça, which ensures the continuity of an essential player. However, this renewal brings with it a problem: the future of Ingrid Engen.

Ingrid Engen, Without Prominence in the Team

The Norwegian midfielder hasn't had the prominence she expected under the orders of Pere Romeu. Despite her quality and potential, Engen is displaced by other key players in her position, such as Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, and Patri Guijarro. These players dominate the midfield, and Engen hasn't managed to secure a regular spot in the starting line-up.

But the problem doesn't end there. Although Ingrid could also play in the center-back position, Barça already has a solid defensive line with names like Irene Paredes, Mapi León, and Jana Fernández. This has left Engen with few options to continue at the club.

The Departure Seems Inevitable

Ingrid Engen isn't willing to stay at Barça without playing regularly. The footballer has expressed her desire to have playing time, and given the lack of opportunities, her departure from the club seems increasingly likely. With Paredes's renewal and the competition in her position, the Norwegian might see another team as an opportunity to achieve the stability she seeks.

Despite Barça having given her a great opportunity by bringing her in, the 25-year-old player seems close to making the decision to leave the club. While Barça continues to fight for titles, the management is clear that they can't keep players who don't have enough playing time, like Engen.