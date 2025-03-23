Won't Leave Even with Boiling Water: La Masia's Gem, the New Messi, Clings to Barça

This summer, FC Barcelona will finally be able to enter the transfer market normally. Thanks to the efforts of Joan Laporta and Deco, the club has managed to return to the Financial Fair Play limits set by LaLiga.

This opens the door to new signings, but before making major investments, Barça must close some important sales to balance their accounts.

In this context, one of the players who has been placed on the list of possible departures is Ansu Fati. The young forward is one of the brightest gems that La Masia has produced in recent years. Therefore, he remains a recurring name in speculations.

His breakthrough into the elite was so promising that he was quickly compared to Lionel Messi. However, over time, it has become clear that Ansu Fati's career has not followed the same path.

Ansu Fati's Situation at Barça

Despite being one of the great talents to come out of Barça's youth academy, Ansu Fati has not managed to earn a place in the first team this season.

Hansi Flick doesn't count on him, which is reflected in minimal playing time. Despite this, Ansu Fati has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving FC Barcelona.

The forward, who still has a contract with the club until 2027, prefers to continue at Barça, even if it means staying without minutes.

This behavior has complicated FC Barcelona's situation, which needs to free up space in the squad and generate resources to face signings.

Although Ansu Fati's valuation has dropped drastically since his injury, his current valuation is around 10M euros. A figure that is far from the 80M euros he reached at his peak.

The Difficult Decision for Barça

Although Ansu Fati seems determined to stay at Barça, his lack of prominence on the field poses a problem for the club. With the need to strengthen the squad, Barça can't afford to continue relying on a player who doesn't play and who is currently the third highest-paid on the team.

The situation becomes unsustainable, and the club could be forced to push for his departure this summer, as they can't continue to keep Fati under these conditions.

An Uncertain Future

Ansu Fati's intention to stay at Barça is clear, but the reality of the club could force him to make another decision.

If the situation doesn't change and an agreement for his departure isn't reached, Barça will have to find a solution for the good of the player and the team. Ansu Fati's situation is one of the key topics of the upcoming transfer market and it will be interesting to see how it is solved.