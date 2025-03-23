Joan Laporta Says No to Luis Diaz, Wants to Sign the Best: 'Liverpool Is Giving Him Away'

Luis Diaz, the Colombian forward for Liverpool, has long been one of Joan Laporta's major targets for the next season. The Colombian forward has been losing prominence in his team since the arrival of Arne Slot. At the same time, Luis Diaz is also not satisfied with his contractual situation, which fuels his possible departure in the summer.

To all this, one must add the poor performance that the forward has been having for weeks, which has earned him great and fierce criticism from the media. Let's remember that in the recent elimination of the team at the hands of PSG, the English media were ruthless toward Luis Diaz. The Colombian had to endure harsh adjectives against him, from useless to responsible for the elimination in the Champions League.

| E-Noticies

All these factors could help Luis Diaz's signing for Barça in the summer market, but surprisingly, Laporta has said NO. The president has changed his target, he wants the best, and his current desire is focused on bringing the Liverpool star. Laporta considers that Luis Diaz doesn't improve on the Brazilian Raphinha or Lamine Yamal, and his efforts will be aimed at signing Mohamed Salah.

Salah Stands Between Luis Diaz and Barça

Liverpool is one of the major European clubs that is expected to shake up this year's summer market. In light of recent significant sporting failures such as the elimination in the Champions League or the defeat in the League Cup final against Newcastle, a renewal is due. It is anticipated that there will be a shuffle of ins and outs, and Barça will be very alert to the movements.

Luis Diaz is a forward who fits the profile that Deco is looking for to strengthen the offensive area. The big question is the final price of the operation; it is anticipated that the final amount that Liverpool will demand will not be low. The price will be an obvious problem for Luis Diaz to join Barça, but there will be another, Salah is free.

The Possible Signing of Mohamed Salah

Joan Laporta would have set, as the main objective, the signing of the 33-year-old Egyptian forward. Salah's contract with the Reds ends at the end of the season, and he seems determined to leave Liverpool. Salah has expressed on several occasions his desire to continue playing in Europe but outside the English Premier League.

At Anfield, they need money to face the renewal and go to the market; they know that Luis Diaz has offers and want to take advantage of it. Meanwhile, they also need to get rid of Mohamed Salah's high salary, and the Egyptian is willing to leave the club. Two pieces that may interest Barça, especially Salah, who would arrive free, without a transfer cost, and who fits the forward they are looking for.

Salah fits the sought-after profile, starting from the wing, speed, and skill in one-on-one situations. They want this type of forward, who can move along the wings and end up at the tip of the attack. Laporta is willing to explore his signing and learn the true intentions of the Egyptian forward.