Manchester United Offers €80 Million! Laporta Doesn't Prevent It, Says Goodbye to Barça

It is a reality that Barça is having a great season driven by the stellar appearance of coach Hansi Flick, but within the Catalan club, they are already thinking about the 25/26 season. Therefore, both Deco, the club's sporting director, and Hansi Flick himself are already setting the machinery in motion to sign some players who would be of great help.

However, not everything is so easy, and there are some well-known complications at Camp Nou that will complicate the matter a bit. On one hand, the financial Fair Play rule must be taken into account: Barça can only spend what they earn, so they have to make some painful sales. Meanwhile, it is known that some teams aim to acquire the same players as the Catalan club.

They Offer 80M for One of Laporta's Targets

One of the teams competing for the same star as Barça is Manchester United. From the English city, the club has offered an amount that leaves no one indifferent: 80M for Xavi Simons, the star of Leipzig. A figure with which Barça can't compete right now, as they would have to make great sacrifices to balance the economic scale and acquire the Dutchman.

Hansi Flick, if he wants to maintain the great season he is executing, can't afford the sale of names like Jules Koundé or Frenkie de Jong. That would mean a loss that Barça can't afford right now if they want to compete for major titles like the Champions League or the top position in the Spanish La Liga. Therefore, Barça is already saying goodbye to Xavi Simons.

Xavi Simons Carries Statistics Worth Admiring

In just twenty-five games, Xavi Simons has been involved in thirteen actions that have been key to positively moving Leipzig's scoreboard. Eight goals and five assists are what the player of the team led by Marco Rose has to his name.

Footballistically raised in Barça's youth academy, Xavi Simons has been a protagonist in major clubs like PSV Eindhoven or PSG, a club that vetoed his move to Camp Nou. Right now, the return to his Catalan origins is becoming complicated due to Manchester United's offer.