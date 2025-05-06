Huijsen Falls Off the List: Florentino Looks at 2 Other Center-Backs to Help Asencio

Real Madrid is going through a challenging season, especially in the defensive sector. Injuries have left the team depleted and have severely affected their performance. Dani Carvajal and Éder Militao have been out for most of the season, while Antonio Rüdiger has played in pain on several occasions.

Despite these obstacles, the team keeps fighting for titles, although the absences in defense have been a considerable burden. Additionally, figures like David Alaba and Jesús Vallejo have gone unnoticed, leaving the team without a solid foundation in defense.

The only light amid the defensive crisis has been Raúl Asencio. The youth academy player has been the great revelation for Real Madrid and, if nothing changes, it seems he will be a starter next season. However, the club knows they need more reinforcements to ensure a solid defense, so Florentino has started working on possible additions.

Florentino Pérez's Plans: New Center-Backs in Sight

Florentino Pérez is clear that Real Madrid needs to strengthen their backline with top-level center-backs. After much speculation about possible signings, the favorite to join the club was Dean Huijsen, the young defender from Bournemouth. However, in recent hours, Real Madrid has changed course.

Now, by Pérez's order, Huijsen has been ruled out, and the focus is now on two Premier League players: Ibrahima Konaté and William Saliba. Both defenders are being closely followed by Real Madrid, who have them on their radar to strengthen the white defense.

Konaté, from Liverpool, and Saliba, from Arsenal, are two of the best center-backs in Europe and are considered a great opportunity for the merengue club. Both are known for their solidity, speed, and ability to read the game. With a bright future ahead, they are attractive options for Real Madrid.

Contract Timelines and the Signing for 2026 and 2027

However, there is a detail that complicates things for Real Madrid. Despite being priority targets, both Konaté and Saliba have contracts that end in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Florentino Pérez plans to take advantage of this situation to sign them for free, which would allow them to join the club for free when their contracts come to an end. However, this has caused frustration among merengue fans, as the club will have to wait to secure their signings.

According to the latest information, Madrid is willing to wait and acquire them on the dates closest to the expiration of their contracts. This is part of Florentino Pérez's strategy to strengthen a defense that urgently needs changes. In this sense, these two center-backs are expected to be key pieces in Real Madrid's future.