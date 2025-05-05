Gonzalo Miró Points the Finger at Lamine Yamal: 'Not Even They Believe It'

Lamine Yamal continues to make waves in Europe, leaving experts and fans in awe. His performance in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan will be remembered for years. At just 17 years old, he led Barça in a truly tense moment, keeping alive the aspirations for a historic treble.

Lamine Yamal's performance hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone. Simone Inzaghi, Inter's coach, described him as "a talent not seen in 8 or 9 years." Additionally, Italian media like La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport praised his performance, highlighting his ability to disrupt the game.

| Europa Press

Gonzalo Miró Also Speaks Out About Lamine Yamal

Beyond the praise received from Italy, Lamine Yamal also causes a stir and disbelief in our country. The latest to do so has been Gonzalo Miró, who from the program La Tribu on Radio MARCA has expressed his amazement. The television collaborator couldn't stay silent and said what many think about the new gem of La Masia.

Gonzalo Miró began by highlighting the surprising emergence of Lamine Yamal: "I find it unbelievable the luck Barça has had, even they can't believe it," he stated. Gonzalo Miró emphasized that, after two decades with Messi, it was logical to expect a void, but Lamine's emergence has shortened that transition period.

"It has been a very short desert, of a year and a half," he added, highlighting the speed with which Barça has found its star. For Gonzalo Miró, the emergence of such a young player with so much future is something extraordinary. "It's impossible to like soccer and not like Lamine Yamal," he concluded.

Lamine Yamal is SENSATIONAL!🔥

Lamine Yamal: Maturity and Confidence at 17

Despite his young age, Lamine Yamal shows uncommon maturity. In a recent interview, when asked if he is "growing," he replied: "As long as we win, they can't say anything to me." Additionally, he has made it clear that he doesn't seek comparisons with Messi, preferring to follow his own path and enjoy soccer.

His commitment to the team is evident. "We play because we want Barça to win and for people to enjoy," he stated, highlighting the importance of La Masia in his development. Aware of the challenge of facing Inter in the return leg of the semifinals, Lamine Yamal is confident and ready to lead the team.

Lamine Yamal's emergence has been a blessing for Barça. At a time when the club was looking for a new figure after the departure of the great Leo Messi, the young winger has proven to be up to the task. His talent, maturity, and commitment make him a key piece for the present and future of the team.