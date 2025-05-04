Pablo Torre, Neither Barça nor Girona: He Has Received an Even More Interesting Offer

Pablo Torre is having a bittersweet season at FC Barcelona. Despite showing good performance whenever he has had the opportunity to play, Hansi Flick hasn't given him too many minutes.

In just 421 minutes played, Torre has managed to score four goals and provide three assists, which shows his quality and ability to influence the game.

However, these numbers haven't been enough to earn him a permanent spot on the team. Flick's lack of trust, combined with the strong competition in midfield, has complicated Pablo Torre's options.

Competition in Midfield and Pablo Torre's Future

The competition in Barcelona's midfield is fierce. Players like Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Gavi have been the undisputed starters, which has left Pablo Torre in the background.

Despite his quality, he hasn't managed to secure a place in Flick's starting eleven, which has raised doubts about his future at the club.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

With the arrival of new reinforcements in midfield, Torre's departure seems almost mandatory this summer.

Pablo Torre's Situation: A Promising Future

Pablo Torre is still considered a great promise of Spanish soccer. At just 22 years old, he hasn't yet been able to establish himself regularly at the elite level, but his quality is beyond doubt.

FC Barcelona knows they have a gem in their hands and don't want to lose control over his rights. Therefore, the club is working to renew his contract in the coming weeks.

| Europa Press

Once the new agreement is signed, Barça will seek a loan for Torre to continue his development with another team.

Offers for Pablo Torre

Several clubs are interested in having Pablo Torre next season. Girona has requested the midfielder's loan, aware of his talent and his ability to contribute to the team.

However, Pablo Torre has an even more attractive offer. RCD Mallorca, which is very close to qualifying for European competitions, has set their sights on the player as a top-level reinforcement for their squad.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

The possibility of playing in Europe could be a great motivation for Pablo Torre, who would have the opportunity to continue growing.

Torre's Future at Barça

FC Barcelona only considers Pablo Torre's departure in the form of a loan. Although the midfielder has several options on the table, the truth is that the Catalan club will seek to secure his future and keep controlling his development.

Negotiations this summer will be key, and Torre's future will depend on the offers and Barça's decision regarding his loan.