Joan Laporta decides Andreas Christensen's future: 'His future at Barça...'

After Barça's comeback last Saturday at Ciutat de Valencia against Levante, the team returned to training on Sunday. The session focused on recovery after the effort the group had to make to come back from the adverse 2-0 result. Although the team hasn't started the league showing their best version, they have been effective and very forceful up front.

The three players still pending registration, the Pole Szczesny, Gerard Martín, and the new signing, the Swede Roony, also trained. The players who are expected to formalize their departure this week, such as Héctor Fort and Oriol Romeu, were also present at the session. The team is already preparing for next weekend's match against Rayo Vallecano and wants to do so with a perfect record of away wins before the break for international matches.

Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen missed the recovery session, his absence due to a mild general discomfort suffered by the Dane. Christensen played the last quarter of an hour against Levante at a good level, replacing Ronald Araújo. After an almost blank season due to injuries, Christensen is facing his fourth season at Barça with the idea of being important for Flick.

The uncertain future of Andreas Christensen

The Danish international has caused many rumors lately about his future at Barça and a possible departure from the club. His injuries have hampered his performance and last year he barely played any minutes with the team. Christensen is under contract until June 2026 and the club hasn't considered renewing his deal.

Everything pointed to Barça being willing for the Dane to leave the club via transfer and end up generating financial profit for the club. However, we are in the last week of the transfer window and the Dane remains under Hansi Flick's orders. Although in the first match against Mallorca he watched the entire game from the bench, in Levante, Flick gave him the chance to play his first minutes in the second half.

Iñigo Martínez's departure, an opportunity for Christensen

The unexpected departure of the veteran Basque center-back to Saudi soccer has opened the door for Christensen, who could now have more chances to play. The season is long and Flick is aware that he needs rotations to manage the effort of all his footballers. In principle, Flick will use him for rotations during the newly started campaign and his role will be secondary.

The Dane has rejected offers from Saudi soccer and Italy's Serie A, choosing to continue at Camp Nou. Christensen is aware that he will have his opportunities and is willing to take advantage of them. There are still a few days left before the transfer window closes, but everything suggests that Christensen will stay at Barça and fight to earn Flick's trust.