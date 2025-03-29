His Days Are Numbered, Hansi Flick Has Given the Order: New Signing, More Competition

There is no doubt that the major signing for FC Barcelona this season has been Hansi Flick. The German coach arrived in Barcelona with the goal of reviving the Catalan club from its ashes. After some dismal seasons, especially in Europe, Flick had the challenge of bringing Barça back to the top of European soccer.

After Xavi's dismissal, Hansi Flick took charge of the Barça ship and began making decisions. He introduced his demanding and innovative work methods, and within weeks they began to bear fruit. Currently, Barça is leading LaLiga and remains alive in both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

In terms of sports, Hansi Flick bet on the talent of La Masia by handing the keys of the defensive axis to Pau Cubarsí. In the forward line, he gave prominence to Lamine Yamal, while in the midfield he did the same with Casadó. The young players, far from disappointing, have repaid his trust with great performances, but Flick will have to make painful decisions.

Hansi Flick Makes a Difficult Decision with Casadó

Casadó has become a key player for the midfield alongside Pedri. Following the serious injury of his teammate Marc Bernal, the young Catalan midfielder took the baton handed to him by Hansi Flick with determination. His great performances earned him a starting position during the first part of the season.

However, the return of Frenkie de Jong after his injury has diminished Casadó's prominence. The Dutchman has gradually entered Hansi Flick's starting eleven, and his good performances have allowed him to settle in. The '21' is experiencing his best moment as a Barça player.

In such a scenario, Casadó fears the worst. He doesn't want to return to the bench, but it's evident that Hansi Flick trusts Frenkie de Jong much more. To make matters worse, he will face even more competition next season.

Hansi Flick Will Be Able to Count on a New Pivot Very Soon

Marc Bernal was one of the great surprises at the start of Barça's league campaign: the young academy player was an undisputed starter with Hansi Flick. However, he unfortunately suffered a serious injury and has been sidelined for several months. The player from Berga is recovering very positively and is expected to be ready for the start of the next season, which further complicates Casadó's options.

Marc Bernal has all of Hansi Flick's trust, who sees in the La Masia player the natural replacement for Sergio Busquets. His return could further complicate things for Casadó, who might have to seek his future outside of Barça to get the necessary playing time. An exciting summer market is approaching, where many moves are anticipated in the Barça squad.