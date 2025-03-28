Official, Surprise with Lamine Yamal and His Renewal: Messi's Name Changes Everything

Lamine Yamal has become one of the best footballers of the moment at just 17 years old. The winger has prematurely exploded, and the European Championship placed him at the top of soccer. In fact, last summer he already received news from several teams that wanted to secure his services no matter what.

At Barça, they are delighted with his presence and will not allow his departure under any circumstances. Leaving the Leo Messi era behind, Lamine Yamal is the chosen one to lead the Catalans to the top once again. However, at Barça, they don't want to repeat the mistakes made with Messi and are treading carefully.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal and the Unwanted Comparison with Messi

Leo Messi is, without any doubt, the best player in history; there is no one like him. Even so, as is normal, Barça fans have started to compare Lamine Yamal with their legend. The current Barça player received a 200M offer in the summer, and it seems it was from PSG.

Fortunately for Barça fans, Lamine Yamal has made it clear on several occasions that he dreams of retiring at Barça. Leo Messi is a true inspiration for him, and they have been compared a lot in recent months. In fact, the higher-ups are aware of the young winger's potential and want to avoid a repeat of what happened with the Argentine star's renewal.

In this regard, a few weeks ago, Lamine Yamal stated to CNN Sports Dubai the following: "I don't know when the contract will be signed, but it will be soon. Barça is the club of my life, I hope to renew and stay as long as possible. I want to play in La Liga and at Barça; I'm going to renew my contract."

What Barça Wants to Avoid with Lamine Yamal

Jorge Mendes is Lamine Yamal's agent and has requested a considerable salary increase for his client. Barça is aware that they have to pay their star more, but there have to be limits. They refer to the example of Leo Messi, who probably earned much more than the higher-ups would have wanted.

To avoid financial problems again, Laporta, Deco, and their entourage are being very cautious. Although they want to avoid him earning as much as Leo Messi, it is most likely that they will concede for Lamine Yamal to renew with Barça. Over the coming months, especially after Lamine Yamal turns 18 in the summer, we will know more about his case.