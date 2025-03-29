Confirmed, Swap Deal Closed: Andreas Christensen Bids Farewell to Barça

The Situation of Andreas Christensen Is Critical. The Danish international has only been able to play 26 minutes this season, precisely in the first LaLiga match at Mestalla against Valencia. From there, it has all been physical problems, injuries, and relapses.

Currently, Christensen is in the final stretch of his recovery and is expected to rejoin the group in a few days. It is very likely that Barça's medical services will end up giving him the all-clear by the end of March, although caution is paramount. The latest discomfort suffered by the center-back requires extreme precautions.

| E-Noticies

Although his presence will be good news for Hansi Flick, the immediate future of the Dane is more out than in at Barça. To activate his sale, the club wants him to play some minutes before the current season ends. The goal is to show that Andreas Christensen is in top form to facilitate his departure next transfer market.

Andreas Christensen, Barça's Bargaining Chip for a Top Signing

Andreas Christensen finishes his contract in June 2026, and Barça will do everything possible to transfer him or use him as a bargaining chip this summer. Deco and Laporta want to avoid him leaving as a free agent next season to gain some economic benefit this summer. The great competition existing in the Barcelona defense as well as in the team's midfield means that Christensen has no place in the squad.

In this scenario, Barça has devised a master plan to make the most of Andreas Christensen. The Catalan club dreams of a 120 million signing from Newcastle, and Christensen could hold the key to the operation. However, reaching an agreement will not be easy.

| E-Noticies, Europa Press

Andreas Christensen Goes to Newcastle for Alexander Isak to Come

Newcastle has been after Andreas Christensen for some time, while Barça's number one target is Alexander Isak. In this scenario, it would not be strange for FC Barcelona to want to use Christensen as a bargaining chip to sign Isak. His inclusion in a possible exchange would facilitate the arrival of the Swedish forward, reducing his transfer cost.

The great season that Alexander Isak is having in the Premier League has consolidated him as the third top scorer in the championship. Only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland are ahead of the Swede by a very small margin in the number of goals. Isak is seen as the desired forward profile to strengthen the blaugrana attacking line.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @deco_official

A skillful forward who can play on the wing, with a great goal-scoring instinct, impressive aerial play, versatility, and unusual mobility make him a very complete striker. Newcastle has set a price; if any club wants to sign him, they will have to pay 120 million. In this sense, the idea is to include Christensen in the operation to make the signing of the Swede a reality and reduce its cost.