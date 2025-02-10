No One Expected What Pedri Did After Sevilla-Barça: 'People Were Freaking Out...'

Pedri, the Canarian midfielder for Barça, is in great form and, for many, is already the best midfielder in the world right now. The player from Tegueste, who renewed his contract with Barça until 2029 a couple of weeks ago, played an excellent match against Sevilla, but also excelled off the field. In fact, Pedri made a gesture that left those present amazed: nobody expected what the Canarian did, who remains vital and very important for Hansi Flick.

The numbers for Pedri indicate that the Tenerife native is experiencing his best season as a Barça player: against Sevilla he completed 86% of his passes and provided a new assist. For Flick, Pedri is already one of the best midfielders in the world, if not the best. Despite his good numbers, Pedri doesn't stray from his major goals as a footballer: winning titles with Barça and helping the team play to his rhythm.

Pedri was not only brilliant on the field at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, he was also spectacular after the match, where he left a detail of a true football genius and, above all, a human one. Nobody could believe it when it happened, but Pedri showed once again that magic exists and that it's because of geniuses like him that people buy tickets. Barça continues on an upward trajectory and is now just two points behind the leader of LaLiga EA Sports, Real Madrid, which drew against Atleti next weekend.

Nobody Expected What Pedri Did After the Sevilla-Barça: 'People Were Really Amazed...'

Pedri was named the best player of the match against Sevilla and, as expected, he was featured in several interviews after the league match that Barça won with a landslide (1-4). Pedri spoke about several topics, but he was firm when evaluating his numbers as a midfielder and, especially, the refereeing performance of Hernández Hernández, assisted by Del Cerro Grande. On the first aspect, the Canarian pointed out that "he doesn't focus on his numbers" and noted that what really matters to him is "that Barça keeps adding and winning".

Pedri was equally firm when evaluating the refereeing performance, which was very controversial with several actions solved in a surprising manner. Pedri didn't want to delve too much, but he did make it clear that in previous matches "he had suffered red-card-worthy tackles that hadn't been punished in the same way".

After speaking to the media, Pedri left the facilities of Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán and did so leaving an unprecedented image that left those present amazed. The Canarian midfielder left the locker room carrying the suitcase of towels that Barça used for the match against Sevilla, something that is not at all common among footballers.

The image went viral and quickly spread across the well-known social networks, which exploded with all kinds of praise for Pedri. Barça now has three days off, as the next match will be on Monday, February 17 against Rayo Vallecano (9 p.m.) at Montjuïc.