The Big Beneficiary of Ronald Araújo's New Injury: Barça Confirms the Signing

Ronald Araújo, Uruguayan central defender for Barça, was injured during the LaLiga EA Sports match against Sevilla, which the culer team ended with another thrashing (1-4). Ronald Araújo started against Sevilla, but the Uruguayan defender for Barça had to be substituted in the 22nd minute of the match due to discomfort in his right ankle. After the match ended, Barça officially announced that Ronald Araújo suffers from an ankle sprain and, consequently, they will have to sign: the Uruguayan defender will be out for about 3 weeks.

Ronald Araújo will undergo more tests in the coming hours, but sources from Barça confirm that the international central defender with Uruguay suffers from a sprain in his right ankle. Barça can't believe it, but the truth is they are already starting to look for solutions in the transfer market, as Ronald Araújo will be out for about 3 weeks, approximately. Barça, affected by the new injury of Ronald Araújo, doesn't want to wait any longer and already confirms a signing to replace the Uruguayan defender: the transfer market holds a surprise.

[IMAGE]{830566}[/IMAGE]

At Barça, they have been very concerned for weeks about injuries and physical problems, and consequently, Joan Laporta has been forced to close an unexpected new signing. As the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens, and that's exactly what Joan Laporta has in mind. At Barça, they are aware of what is happening with Ronald Araújo, but they want to take advantage of the situation to convince and close a signing that would be made official in the coming hours.

Ronald Araújo Says Goodbye to Barça for 3 Weeks, Joan Laporta Is Forced to Sign a Central Defender

The schedule allows Barça to catch a breath, but the truth is that the culer club is very concerned about the constant injuries of Ronald Araújo, captain of the first team. Ronald Araújo already missed the start of the season after getting injured in Copa América and will now be out for about 3 weeks away from the field. Ronald Araújo will undergo more tests in the coming hours, but sources from Barça confirm the minor setback: ankle injury, Barça will take the opportunity to make an official new signing.

While it's true that Barça has some depth, the situation of Ronald Araújo remains uncertain, and his new injury forces a signing now. The Uruguayan defender, 25 years old, was injured several times last season, and therefore, Barça doesn't want to take risks with his current situation. Barça has renewed Ronald Araújo, but they are increasingly less satisfied with his performance and physical condition: "he gets injured too much, and it's impossible like this," sources confess.

The Big Beneficiary of Ronald Araújo's New Injury: Barça Confirms the Signing

Logically, Barça is not going to sell Ronald Araújo now, but they will consider possible offers during the transfer market when his clause will be 70M€. What Barça does want to do is take advantage of this new injury of Ronald Araújo to close a new signing to strengthen Hansi Flick's defensive line. With Ronald Araújo's new injury, Barça has had to restructure its objectives and, therefore, will go to the transfer market to close a gem.

Barça will wait for Ronald Araújo, as they are clear that he is the future of the culer club in that position, but they need to strengthen, as the defender will miss an important part of the season. With all this, Joan Laporta has already done his homework: he has closed the signing of Barça's new defender, who will benefit, as painful as it is, from Araújo's injury.

Barça had been studying a strategic signing for some time, but Ronald Araújo's new injury has pushed Joan Laporta to close the signing definitively. We are talking about the signing of Dean Huijsen, a 19-year-old Spanish central defender who shines in the Premier League. Huijsen, nationalized Spanish, has become one of the revelations of the Premier League, and Barça will sign him to replace Ronald Araújo: the signing is already confirmed.