Hansi Flick went after Gavi to tell him about his plans: 'Your new position will be...'

Gavi's sports career has taken an unexpected turn since Hansi Flick arrived on the FC Barcelona bench. The midfielder, who was a key piece in Barça's plans with Xavi, has seen how his role in the team has decreased significantly. With the arrival of the German coach, the '6's opportunities in the starting eleven have dropped drastically.

When Flick took over, Gavi was still in the recovery phase from his injury. This allowed players like Casadó, Fermín, De Jong, and Dani Olmo to take center stage in midfield. The competition increased, and the Andalusian, although fully recovered, hasn't managed to regain his role as an undisputed starter.

| Europa Press

Flick has chosen to give him limited minutes and in somewhat unusual positions, which has caused frustration for Gavi and sparked many rumors about his possible departure from the club. His lack of continuity has caught the attention of several major European clubs. Teams like PSG and Atlético de Madrid have shown interest in the Spanish midfielder's talent.

However, Gavi has been clear about his future. The young midfielder has publicly stated that he doesn't have the slightest intention of leaving Barça. In fact, his recent contract renewal until 2030 proves his commitment to the club and puts an end to any rumors about his departure, something that Hansi Flick will reward with more prominence.

The plan to bring back the best Gavi

Hansi Flick has a plan to help Gavi regain his prominence at Barça. He knows that Gavi is a very valuable asset for the club and a key piece for the good atmosphere in the locker room. That's why he has made a decision.

According to "Sport," Flick plans to place Gavi in the double pivot, a position that could offer him more minutes and a more active role. "Your new position will be in the double pivot", Flick reportedly told the Sevillian.

The German coach believes that Gavi has a great future at the club and is willing to give him opportunities to show his quality. His goal is to make the '6' feel comfortable and important at Barça again. If the midfielder responds to this plan and gets back to his best level, Hansi Flick won't hesitate to make him a key piece.

With his contract renewal secured and the support of the coaching staff, Gavi's future at Barça looks more promising than ever. The path to regaining his prominence is open and he knows that next season will be key to consolidating himself as one of the pillars of the Catalan club.