The arrival of Hansi Flick at FC Barcelona was a breath of fresh air for a team that seemed to be doomed.

Last season, with Xavi Hernández on the bench, the locker room hit rock bottom after the painful elimination in the Champions League against PSG.

Ronald Araújo's expulsion in that match was a decisive moment that marked the end of European hopes.

Faced with that critical situation, Deco and Joan Laporta decided to meet with Flick to find a solution that would restore Barça's lost competitiveness.

A controversial arrival that ended up convincing

The choice of Hansi Flick as coach was not without controversy. Many questioned his profile, arguing that it didn't fit with Barça's traditional philosophy.

However, the passage of months has shown that Deco was right from the beginning.

Flick was the right choice to lift the team. Deco revealed this, sharing an anecdote about the negotiations they kept in May 2024, just before Flick accepted the position.

Trust in youth as the key to the project

During those conversations, one of the most notable points was Flick's vision of the squad.

Deco was betting on strengthening the team with new signings within the economic limitations, but Flick had a different idea.

The German coach trusted the potential of the young players, highlighting players like Pau Cubarsí, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal.

"They can become the best in the world in their positions," Flick said at that time, a prediction that today, months later, is fulfilled with flying colors.

The young players shining under Flick's direction

Thanks to Flick's trust, Lamine Yamal has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world, dazzling with his talent and flair.

Pau Cubarsí has also proven to be a world-class center-back, showing maturity and security despite his youth.

Pedri, after overcoming his physical problems, shines brightly in the midfield, being an essential piece in the blaugrana scheme.

A promising future for Barça

It is evident that Hansi Flick was more than ready to take on the challenge of managing one of the biggest clubs in the world.

His bet on the young players and his management of the group have revitalized Barça, which now enjoys a great season in all competitions.

Deco and Laporta, who bet on Flick at a critical moment, can be satisfied with the results. The future of FC Barcelona looks bright, and much of it is due to the wise choice of the German coach.