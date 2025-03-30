Jonathan Giráldez Fishes in Liga F, Heads to the United States: Barça Are Amazed

Jonatan Giráldez won everything with FC Barcelona. Since he took the reins of the team in 2021, the blaugrana experienced the best era in their history. Under his leadership, Women's Barça won the League, the Cup, and the Champions League, dominating Europe.

The fans adored him. His offensive playing style and his ability to get the best performance out of each player made the team dominate women's soccer. However, his departure surprised everyone.

Nobody expected that, at his peak, he would decide to end his tenure at the club. Barça and its fans wanted to keep winning titles with him, but Jonatan Giráldez had other plans.

| Europa Press, @FCBfemeni

A New Challenge in the United States

After his success in Barcelona, the Galician coach decided to accept a new adventure far from Spain. His destination: Washington Spirit of the NWSL. The American league is one of the most competitive in the world, and Jonatan Giráldez saw in it an opportunity for growth.

It wasn't an easy decision. Leaving the team that took him to the top meant starting from scratch, but the offer from Washington Spirit was irresistible. An ambitious project, with a growing league and a personal challenge that excited him.

The Talent Exodus in Liga F

Women's soccer in Spain has grown, but it still can't compete with foreign leagues in investment and opportunities. Many players have chosen to try their luck abroad. Players like Esther González, Claudia Zornoza, and Oihane Hernández left Liga F in search of new experiences.

Now, another name is added to this list, but in the coaches' section: Jonatan Giráldez. Not only has he left, but he has also decided to take Spanish talent to the United States.

His Major Signing

Washington Spirit, under Giráldez's direction, has signed Gift Monday, one of the most promising forwards in Liga F.

The Nigerian, top scorer for Costa Adeje Tenerife, has been one of the revelations of the season. Her speed, power, and goal-scoring instinct caught the attention of the Galician coach, who didn't hesitate to bet on her.

The transfer has been closed at 300,000 euros, a significant amount for women's soccer, but it shows the NWSL's interest in continuing to attract international talent.

With this move, it is clear that Liga F continues to lose important pieces. While in Spain there is a struggle to improve the competition's conditions, other leagues like the American one continue to grow and offer attractive projects for players and coaches.