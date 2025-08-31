The unbelievable offer Real Madrid turned down for Fede Valverde

The summer transfer market was full of rumors and speculation, and one of the most mentioned names was Fede Valverde.

Chelsea, under Maresca's management, had the Uruguayan as their main target to strengthen the midfield.

However, Fede Valverde and Real Madrid never showed any interest in a possible departure. This was despite the English club's intention to put up to €100 million on the table.

In this regard, Chelsea was forced to look for a plan B, choosing Fermín as an alternative.

Their desire to sign Valverde never went beyond mere speculation, since the Uruguayan has a contract until 2029 and a market value of €130 million.

| Europa Press

For the footballer to leave the white club, there would have to be an offer that exceeded any expectation, something that, for now, seems impossible.

Despite the temptation of a lucrative offer, both the player and the Madrid club have always remained firm in their stance.

Total commitment to Real Madrid

Fede Valverde has no intention of leaving Real Madrid. The midfielder, the team's second captain, has established himself as an essential pillar of the white team for several seasons.

Beyond the financial aspect, Valverde is clear about his goal: to make history with the club and fight for every possible trophy. His desire is not a salary increase, but to keep winning titles and, in the future, lift more trophies as the team's captain.

| Europa Press

Valverde has shown in every match his dedication and sacrifice for Real Madrid. His tireless work on the field and his ability to play selflessly have made him one of the most beloved players among Madridist fans.

In addition, his humility and commitment to the club position him as an emblem of Madridism, someone who always puts the team's interests above his own.

The Madridist who never gets tired

The way Valverde experiences matches is what sets him apart from other footballers. For him, it's not about the spotlight or the ovations, but about giving everything for his team.

His sacrifice is tireless, and that's one of the reasons why Real Madrid clings to him as one of their most valuable pieces. In the midfield, his energy and determination are essential for the team.

A departure of Valverde at this moment would be a significant blow for Real Madrid. His presence and leadership on the field are invaluable, and his absence would leave a gap that's hard to fill.

The white midfield, so solid with Valverde, would lose a key player in the team's structure.

Valverde's future at Real Madrid is clear. The Uruguayan has much ahead of him and is ready to keep shining at the club.