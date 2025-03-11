Hansi Flick Makes It Clear in Barça-Benfica: 'He Won't Play Anymore if It's Not Necessary'

Barça wants to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, and to achieve this, they must overcome Benfica. The first leg in Lisbon was a real struggle for Flick's team, who were down to ten men right after the start following Pau Cubarsí's expulsion. However, after much effort and hard work, Raphinha ended up scoring the winning goal that has allowed Hansi Flick's team to come into this afternoon's match with an advantage.

| @FCBarcelona_es, E-Noticies

Today, in Montjuïc, Barça took to the field showing a lot of enthusiasm and total commitment. The hours leading up to the match have been marked, as expected, by the sad passing of Dr. Carles Miñarro. The players want to dedicate the victory to him and advance to the next round in the top continental competition.

To achieve this, Hansi Flick has presented the best possible team. As mentioned, only Pau Cubarsí had to stay out due to suspension. Thus, Barça took to the field with Szczęsny; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Íñigo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Olmo; Raphinha, Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal.

Hansi Flick Makes It Clear in the Barça-Benfica: "He Won't Play More Unless Necessary"

Hansi Flick's approach against Benfica is a clear statement of intent. On one hand, it makes clear that today's match is extremely important despite the first-leg victory. But also, the German is showing who he trusts.

Thus, it seems clear that Ronald Araújo is far ahead of Eric García. Although a few weeks ago the Catalan was the favorite, it is now evident that he has lost ground. The Uruguayan has won the battle and will start whenever Pau Cubarsí or Íñigo Martínez is absent.

| E-Noticies

Therefore, Eric García should start thinking about what to do with his future. It is true that Hansi Flick values his presence very positively, as he stopped his move to Girona on the last day of the January transfer window. But it is also true that right now he is the fourth central defender in the Barça squad.

Eric García Has Offers in LaLiga and Italy

In LaLiga, there are several teams interested in acquiring Eric García's services. On one hand, Míchel's Girona wants to count on him again. But also, Real Sociedad seems that they could offer around 15 million euros in the next market.

Not only that, but in Italy, Cesc Fàbregas's Como is also longing for Eric García. The Italian team is building a very appealing project, and the Catalan central defender could be the cherry on top. We'll see what happens, but Hansi Flick is already making it clear that he won't play more at Barça unless there's an emergency.