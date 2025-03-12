Goodbye Barça, He Doesn't Count for Hansi Flick: Leaves His Spot to a €25M Signing

Hansi Flick is a Coach with Very Clear Ideas and he doesn't allow anyone to tell him what to do. The German has been able to implement his methods perfectly, and the younger players are very happy with the treatment they receive. Moreover, in terms of sports, Barça is at its best moment after several years of somewhat concerning results.

Barça has gone through all kinds of moments recently and has suffered even the dismissal of a legend like Xavi Hernández. Even so, Hansi Flick has continued with the project that the Terrassa coach started. However, not all the footballers Xavi trusted are getting opportunities now with Flick; one of them is forgotten and will have to leave the Catalan club this summer.

| E-Noticies

Hansi Flick Doesn't Give Opportunities to a Future Barça Promise

Hansi Flick is giving opportunities to many young players from La Masia, but there is a part of the fans asking for Xavi Hernández's protégé. The player people want to see a bit more is Héctor Fort, who is overshadowed by Koundé. Although he always performs well when he gets minutes, Flick doesn't usually give him continuity.

Héctor Fort accumulated quite a few minutes under Xavi's orders last season, but this year everything is different. At the beginning of the season, an image became famous in which, after a match, Flick hugged Héctor Fort and talked to him. It was later revealed that he was explaining why he hadn't played him for even a minute.

| Europa Press

After that, Héctor Fort, despite having a lot of quality, has had practically no chances to shine on the field. Several sources like El Nacional.cat claim that Barça is considering loaning the young full-back or even a permanent departure. In his place, a LaLiga defender valued at 25M could compete with Jules Koundé for the starting position.

Goodbye Héctor Fort, Hello Andrei Ratiu

Hansi Flick is very interested in the services of Andrei Ratiu, the right-back from Rayo Vallecano. The Madrid team is having a very good season, and their full-back hasn't gone unnoticed. The defender's clause is 25M, so it would be viable for Barça if there is any departure.

If Héctor Fort finally leaves in search of opportunities, it's likely that Hansi Flick will contact Andrei Ratiu. In the coming months, we will know if everything remains just words or if conversations are leaked. For now, what is clear is that Barça can't rest on its laurels, as the Romanian has many offers willing to secure his services.

A few weeks ago, in Montjuïc, Andrei Ratiu showed he has more than enough level to play for FC Barcelona. He is capable of going up and down the wing without a problem, but he also perfectly understands the combination play practiced by Flick's team. At Rayo, he is light years ahead of the rest of his teammates, so he will leave this summer: it only remains to be seen if he will do so to play for Barça.